Former Mizzou football coach Woody Widenhofer dies at 77

Former Missouri football coach Woody Widenhofer died Sunday at the age of 77.
Ryan Widenhofer, the former coach’s son, told the Nashville Tennessean that his father suffered a minor stroke earlier this month, then while recovering in the hospital suffered a more severe stroke Saturday and died Sunday.
"He had the biggest heart of any man I knew and loved his children unconditionally and had a lot of people that cared for him," Ryan Widenhofer told the Nashville newspaper. "He would have done anything for us — he stretched and stretched to do everything he could for us. Obviously, his career was very nomadic moving everywhere; the life of a football coach takes a lot of your time. But he was there for us as much as he could be."
From 1985-88, Widenhofer was 12-31-1 in four seasons at Mizzou as a first-time college head coach. A Mizzou linebacker under Dan Devine from 1961-64, he became the first alum to take over as head coach since Don Faurot when Mizzou hired him away from the USFL’s Oklahoma Outlaws. Prior to his one season in the USFL, Widenhofer spent a decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant, where he won four Super Bowl rings during the franchise's Steel Curtain years, including five seasons (1979-83) as coordinator.
Mizzou celebrated his hiring with the marketing slogan, urging fans to climb on "Woody’s Wagon,” but the Tigers struggled immediately under his watch, going 1-10 in his debut season. The Tigers made progress in his third year, going 5-6, including the second of three straight wins over Kansas. But at the end of his final season on a four-year contract, Widenhofer resigned after the Tigers finished 3-7-1 in 1988.
In four years at Mizzou, Widenhofer worked under three athletics directors and two chancellors. His regime overlapped with the installation of the infamous OmniTurf at Memorial Stadium in 1985, when Mizzou became the last Big Eight program to put in artificial turf.
He returned to the NFL as an assistant in Detroit and Cleveland, then resurfaced in the college ranks as the head coach at Vanderbilt in 1997. The Commodores went 15-40 in five seasons under his watch. He had two more coaching stops as a college assistant at Southeastern Louisiana and New Mexico State.
After he retired from coaching, Widenhofer took a job working in a tollbooth near Destin, Fla.
“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great opportunities to do some things, had some success at places,” he told the Kansas City Star in 2013. “But, you know, you kind of wish you could do a lot better than what you did.”