Former Mizzou football coach Woody Widenhofer dies at 77

Former Missouri football coach Woody Widenhofer died Sunday at the age of 77.

Ryan Widenhofer, the former coach’s son, told the Nashville Tennessean that his father suffered a minor stroke earlier this month, then while recovering in the hospital suffered a more severe stroke Saturday and died Sunday.

"He had the biggest heart of any man I knew and loved his children unconditionally and had a lot of people that cared for him," Ryan Widenhofer told the Nashville newspaper. "He would have done anything for us — he stretched and stretched to do everything he could for us. Obviously, his career was very nomadic moving everywhere; the life of a football coach takes a lot of your time. But he was there for us as much as he could be."

From 1985-88, Widenhofer was 12-31-1 in four seasons at Mizzou as a first-time college head coach. A Mizzou linebacker under Dan Devine from 1961-64, he became the first alum to take over as head coach since Don Faurot when Mizzou hired him away from the USFL’s Oklahoma Outlaws. Prior to his one season in the USFL, Widenhofer spent a decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant, where he won four Super Bowl rings during the franchise's Steel Curtain years, including five seasons (1979-83) as coordinator.