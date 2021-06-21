Former Mizzou great Karissa Schweizer qualifies for Olympics

The most decorated athlete in Mizzou history can add another achievement to her long list: Olympian.

Karissa Schweizer, a six-time national champion distance runner at MU from 2014-18, finished second in the women’s 5,000 meters Monday at the U.S. Olympic Trials, clinching her spot for the Tokyo Games later this summer.

Schweizer, 25, led the field for portions of the race in Eugene, Oregon, but was passed by Bowerman Track Club teammate and eventual winner Elise Cranny with about 200 meters left on the final lap. The top three finishers all qualified for the Olympics: Cranny (15 minutes, 27.81 seconds), Schweizer (15:28.11) and Rachel Schneider (15:29.56).

At Mizzou, Schweizer won the NCAA cross country national championship in 2015. In 2017, she captured the 5,000 meter title at both the indoor and outdoor track and field championships. She swept the 3,000 and 5,000 at the 2018 indoor championships, then finished her college career with her sixth title, winning the 5,000 outdoor championship.

This has been a difficult few days for the Bowerman team as just last week standout Shelby Houlihan announced she had been given a four-year doping ban after allegedly testing positive for nandrolone in December. Houlihan is the American record-holder in the 1,500 and 5,000.