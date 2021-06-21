Former Mizzou great Karissa Schweizer qualifies for Olympics

The most decorated athlete in Mizzou history can add another achievement to her long list: Olympian.
Karissa Schweizer, a six-time national champion distance runner at MU from 2014-18, finished second in the women’s 5,000 meters Monday at the U.S. Olympic Trials, clinching her spot for the Tokyo Games later this summer.
Schweizer, 25, led the field for portions of the race in Eugene, Oregon, but was passed by Bowerman Track Club teammate and eventual winner Elise Cranny with about 200 meters left on the final lap. The top three finishers all qualified for the Olympics: Cranny (15 minutes, 27.81 seconds), Schweizer (15:28.11) and Rachel Schneider (15:29.56).
At Mizzou, Schweizer won the NCAA cross country national championship in 2015. In 2017, she captured the 5,000 meter title at both the indoor and outdoor track and field championships. She swept the 3,000 and 5,000 at the 2018 indoor championships, then finished her college career with her sixth title, winning the 5,000 outdoor championship.
This has been a difficult few days for the Bowerman team as just last week standout Shelby Houlihan announced she had been given a four-year doping ban after allegedly testing positive for nandrolone in December. Houlihan is the American record-holder in the 1,500 and 5,000.
“I'm no lawyer and I’m not a scientist or anything, and I don't know exactly how everything works. But I know Shelby,” Schweizer told reporters in Oregon last week. “I know that living with her, rooming with her and I know she would never do something like that. She doesn't even have to show me any facts to know that. I'm really passionate about that. It makes me really sad to even think that she's going through this because she shouldn’t. I hate seeing all the negative comments about it because Jerry (Schumacher), he's a very well established coach, and I just really think if you believe that and believe in us you know that this is false.”