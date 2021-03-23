Former Mizzou guard Kim English takes over at George Mason

Kim English is coming back to Missouri. Well, sort of. Eventually.
At some point the former Mizzou guard will bring his new team to the Show-Me State to play St. Louis University in a conference game. A decade after starring in the Mizzou backcourt, English, 32, is the new head coach at George Mason University, as announced by the Atlantic 10 school on Tuesday. In Fairfax, Virginia, English will coach an hour away from his hometown of Baltimore.
"Kim English is a rising star in the college basketball world," George Mason athletics director Brad Edwards said. "He is a tremendous communicator, tireless worker and a natural leader. He develops a unique rapport with his players, which fuels their development and enriches their overall experience as student-athletes. His success at the highest levels of the game, elite recruiting ability and knowledge of the DMV area will provide our program with an outstanding foundation to establish a standard of competitive excellence in the Atlantic 10 and at the national level."
"I am so incredibly grateful and honored to accept the position of head coach at George Mason University," English said. "I would like to thank President Dr. Gregory Washington, Director of Athletics Brad Edwards and the entire search committee for their time and effort through this entire process. I really enjoyed everyone's 'Why George Mason?' stories. It reaffirmed what I already knew - that the leadership at Mason is in great alignment and the commitment to our students and student-athletes is at the forefront of everyone's 'Why.' The passion that the Mason Family has for this place is something of which I'm so excited to be a part."
English played at Missouri from 2008-2012 and left the program ranked 13th in career points with 1,570. His senior class won more games (107) over four years than any class in team history. After spending a season playing for the Detroit Pistons and two years overseas, he rejoined former MU coach Frank Haith at Tulsa, where he worked for two seasons, first as director of player development then as an assistant coach. From there English spent two seasons as an assistant at Colorado before joining Rick Barnes' Tennessee staff for the 2019-20 season.
"Kim English is a grand slam hire for George Mason. He's the total package," Barnes said. "From the day he joined our staff at Tennessee, he made an immediate impact on our program. He has a unique gift for connecting with people and forming genuine relationships. I'm particularly proud that he gets the opportunity to begin his head coaching career at the special place that also gave me my first big opportunity. I know he'll lead the Patriots to great success."
At George Mason, English replaces Dave Paulsen, who went 95-91 at the Atlantic-10 Conference program.