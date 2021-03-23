Former Mizzou guard Kim English takes over at George Mason

Kim English is coming back to Missouri. Well, sort of. Eventually.

At some point the former Mizzou guard will bring his new team to the Show-Me State to play St. Louis University in a conference game. A decade after starring in the Mizzou backcourt, English, 32, is the new head coach at George Mason University, as announced by the Atlantic 10 school on Tuesday. In Fairfax, Virginia, English will coach an hour away from his hometown of Baltimore.

"Kim English is a rising star in the college basketball world," George Mason athletics director Brad Edwards said. "He is a tremendous communicator, tireless worker and a natural leader. He develops a unique rapport with his players, which fuels their development and enriches their overall experience as student-athletes. His success at the highest levels of the game, elite recruiting ability and knowledge of the DMV area will provide our program with an outstanding foundation to establish a standard of competitive excellence in the Atlantic 10 and at the national level."

