Former Mizzou guard Mark Smith heads to Kansas State

Former Missouri guard Mark Smith has chosen his next school and will become the rare college basketball player to play in three major conferences. Smith will spend his graduate season at Kansas State, he announced Tuesday on Instagram. Smith began his college career in the Big Ten at Illinois, transferred to Mizzou to spend his next three seasons in the Southeastern Conference and now heads to Kansas State in the Big 12.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber and assistant Chris Lowery recruited the Edwardsville native both out of high school and when he chose to leave Illinois after his freshman year. The Wildcats finished 9-20 this season and 4-14 in the Big 12, second-to-last in the conference, following an 11-21 finish in 2020 and a last-place finish at 3-15.

Smith started 60 of the 69 games he played over three seasons at Mizzou and averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range. After returning from a back injury that sidelined him for seven games last year, Smith had a streaky senior year and for the season averaged 9.7 points while shooting 31.5% from deep, both his lowest season averages in three years at MU. Smith, along with MU's other four seniors, were not expected to rejoin the team for the 2021-22 season even though they were eligible for another season of NCAA eligibility.