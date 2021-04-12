Former Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson stays in SEC, headed to LSU

Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson has a new team - and it's not one of the four he recently listed as his final choices. The junior from Chicago committed to play for Louisiana State, he announced Monday on Instagram.
Pinson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the Tigers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, had recently posted on social media that his final choices were Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Nebraska.
LSU and Tigers coach Will Wade have been has been under investigation by the NCAA for potential recruiting violations for more than two years. Last August, the investigation moved to a special forces department of the NCAA arm called the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
LSU must replace most of its offensive firepower from this past season: Sophomore Trendon Watford has entered the NBA draft, along with juniors Javonte Smart and Darius Days. Freshman Cameron Thomas, one of the nation's leading scorers, is expected to enter the draft as well.
Not long after Pinson posted his initial list of finalists, Arkansas and Auburn added several high-profile transfer guards. The Razorbacks landed Miami's Chris Lykes and Pittsburgh's Au'Diese Toney, while Auburn picked up Eastern Kentucky's Wendell Green Jr.
Pinson was MU’s second leading scorer this season with 13.6 points per game behind senior guard Dru Smith, while leading the team in field goal attempts (290), 3-point attempts (128) and turnovers (75) while playing the third-most minutes (665). He was second to Smith in assists (2.9) and steals (1.1) and ranked third on the team in free throw shooting (83.7%) and fourth in 3-point shooting (33.6%).
Mizzou has since added three transfers to help replace lost production on the perimeter: Amari Davis (Green Bay), DeJuan Gordon (Kansas State) and Boogie Coleman (Ball State).