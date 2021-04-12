Former Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson stays in SEC, headed to LSU

Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson has a new team - and it's not one of the four he recently listed as his final choices. The junior from Chicago committed to play for Louisiana State, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Pinson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the Tigers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, had recently posted on social media that his final choices were Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Nebraska.

LSU and Tigers coach Will Wade have been has been under investigation by the NCAA for potential recruiting violations for more than two years. Last August, the investigation moved to a special forces department of the NCAA arm called the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

LSU must replace most of its offensive firepower from this past season: Sophomore Trendon Watford has entered the NBA draft, along with juniors Javonte Smart and Darius Days. Freshman Cameron Thomas, one of the nation's leading scorers, is expected to enter the draft as well.