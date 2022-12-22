Former Mizzou receiver Dominic Lovett transferring to Georgia

In a case of the rich getting a whole lot richer, former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett is staying in the SEC East ... and headed to No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers' leading pass-catcher this season announced his commitment to the defending national champions on Thursday, the second day of the early signing period.

The first-team All-SEC wideout and East St. Louis native entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after leading the Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards. He'll join a Georgia team that this year has just one wide receiver among its top four pass-catchers, sophomore Ladd McConkey. Coincidentally, Lovett had a great first half against Georgia this season and was a major factor in the Tigers' early lead over the Bulldogs. He caught six passes for 84 yards before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the second half.

Lovett gets to play his former team next Nov. 4 when the Tigers visit Athens, Georgia.

Quarterback Tyler Macon, Lovett's former teammate at East St. Louis High and Mizzou, signed with Alcorn State this week after also entering the portal this month. Macon played sparingly the last two seasons with one start, last year at Georgia.

Georgia signed another St. Louis native on Wednesday, landing former Laude High standout Samuel M'Pemba, an outside linebacker who played the last two years at IMG Academy.