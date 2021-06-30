Former Mizzou receiver resurfaces in SEC

Woods is rated the nation’s No. 19 offensive tackle by Rivals.com and the top-rated player overall in the state of Nebraska. Jones is the No. 10 running back and No. 20 player in Texas, according to the same site. Both are among the nation’s top 200 players in the 247Sports.com national composite: Woods at No. 149; Jones at No. 175.

Mizzou has not signed a 247 national composite top 200 high school recruit since 2015, when Gary Pinkel landed Terry Beckner Jr. (No. 13) and Drew Lock (No. 98).

Drinkwitz has commitments from two top 200 targets for the 2022 class in quarterback Sam Horn (No. 86) and St. Charles High defensive lineman Marquis Gracial (No. 191). SLUH safety Isaac Thompson just misses the cut at No. 208.

Before the 2022 class, you have to go back to 2003 to find the last true out-of-state Mizzou commitment who cracked the 247 top 200: tight end Josh Barbo (No. 199) from Conway Springs, Kansas.

• In the baseball portal, Mizzou lost a pitcher and gained a pitcher in recent days. Senior reliever Trey Dillard, who had five saves in 2020 and didn’t pitch this season, is headed to to Texas A&M as a graduate transfer. The Tigers added former Central Missouri starter and Fenton native Connor Dryer, who was 7-2 with a 3.89 ERA for the Mules this season.