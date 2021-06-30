Former Mizzou receiver resurfaces in SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Jalen Knox is leaving Missouri to board the Lane Train.
The former starting wide receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal last month and has resurfaced at Ole Miss, appearing on the Rebels’ roster Wednesday. Knox caught a career-high 31 passes for 305 yards last year and added 95 rushing yards as Eli Drinkwitz’s starting slot receiver, moving inside after playing on the outside his first two years in the program.
A former Texas high school quarterback, Knox caught 77 passes for 1,031 yards and four touchdowns in three years at Mizzou — more catches than any returning player on MU’s roster. The arrival and spring emergence of Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper and four-star East St. Louis freshman Dominic Lovett might have enhanced Knox’s longing for more playing time elsewhere — and in Oxford he joins one of the country’s most explosive offenses under the watch of second-year coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels feature likely preseason All-SEC quarterback Matt Corral and several more pieces from a unit that led the SEC in total offense last year and ranked No. 3 nationally.
• On Tuesday, Missouri reserve linebacker Gerald Nathan Jr. entered the transfer portal. A career backup from Charlotte, Nathan appeared in eight games at MU, playing exclusively on special teams.
Here’s a rundown of the players from Mizzou’s preseason 2020 roster who have since landed at other programs:
Quarterback Taylor Powell, Troy
Receiver Dominic Gicinto, New Mexico State
Receiver CJay Boone, New Mexico
Receiver Jalen Knox, Ole Miss
Offensive lineman Jack Buford, New Mexico
Offensive lineman Thalen Robinson, SMU
Defensive lineman Tre Williams, Arkansas
Defensive lineman Markel Utsey, Arkansas
Linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jackson State
Linebacker Jamal Brooks, South Alabama
Cornerback Adam Sparks, Louisiana-Monroe
Cornerback Jadarrius Perkins, Florida (enrolled in January)
A few transfers are still without a team or have kept their decisions quiet, including cornerbacks Jarvis Ware and Chris Mills and wideout Maurice Massey.
• On the recruiting front, two major out-of-state targets are nearing their decisions. Four-star offensive tackle DeShawn Woods (Omaha, Nebraska) will decide between Arizona State and Mizzou on Saturday, he told PowerMizzou.com. Tavorus Jones, a four-star running back from El Paso, Texas, just off an official visit to Mizzou this past weekend, plans to make his announcement Friday, he tweeted. Jones also recently visited Texas.
Woods is rated the nation’s No. 19 offensive tackle by Rivals.com and the top-rated player overall in the state of Nebraska. Jones is the No. 10 running back and No. 20 player in Texas, according to the same site. Both are among the nation’s top 200 players in the 247Sports.com national composite: Woods at No. 149; Jones at No. 175.
Mizzou has not signed a 247 national composite top 200 high school recruit since 2015, when Gary Pinkel landed Terry Beckner Jr. (No. 13) and Drew Lock (No. 98).
Drinkwitz has commitments from two top 200 targets for the 2022 class in quarterback Sam Horn (No. 86) and St. Charles High defensive lineman Marquis Gracial (No. 191). SLUH safety Isaac Thompson just misses the cut at No. 208.
Before the 2022 class, you have to go back to 2003 to find the last true out-of-state Mizzou commitment who cracked the 247 top 200: tight end Josh Barbo (No. 199) from Conway Springs, Kansas.
• In the baseball portal, Mizzou lost a pitcher and gained a pitcher in recent days. Senior reliever Trey Dillard, who had five saves in 2020 and didn’t pitch this season, is headed to to Texas A&M as a graduate transfer. The Tigers added former Central Missouri starter and Fenton native Connor Dryer, who was 7-2 with a 3.89 ERA for the Mules this season.
• Lastly, starting Thursday, college athletes will officially be able to profit off their name, image and likeness — and, most likely, not just in the states that have passed NIL legislation. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to approve a rule Wednesday that will adopt an interim policy to suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness. If passed, the temporary policy would remain in place until there is federal legislation or a new NCAA rule addressing NIL.
How does that impact the state of Missouri? The state legislature passed a bill earlier this spring that included an amendment to allow Missouri college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. As of Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson has not signed the bill into law. However, it doesn’t require his signature to go into effect. As long as Parson doesn’t veto the bill, it will be sent to secretary of state Jay Ashcroft, who then enrolls the bill as an authentic act, thus making it law.
The bill calls for Missouri’s NIL rules to go into effect Aug. 28, however under the NCAA’s proposed temporary policy, college athletes in Missouri will be allowed to enter into NIL contracts starting Thursday under the NCAA provisions. The state law would then go into effect on the August date.