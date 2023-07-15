Kobe Brown took a big step Friday night toward cementing himself in the Los Angeles Clippers' plans with his attention-grabbing performance.

The former Mizzou star scored 35 points in an NBA Summer League game Friday on just 19 shots. He did that while also stuffing the stat sheets with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and a pair of blocks. He hit seven of 10 from beyond the arc.

His big night helped lead the Clippers back from a 21-point deficit to defeat Philadelphia.

That tops his highest-scoring game at Mizzou, when he had 31 against Illinois last December.

Los Angeles picked Brown with the 30th overall selection in last month's NBA draft.

Brown signed a four-year contract with the Clippers worth $12.4 million. He'll make $2.4 million in his first year.

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates may look prophetic in saying Brown is “on the cusp of … of being called a unicorn.”

Kobe Brown had it going on today for the Clippers😤



35 PTS | 8 REB | 4 STL | 7 3PM #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/tgEwKIWLzn — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2023