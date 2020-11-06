Former Sooners offensive lineman signs with Mizzou

Missouri has depth issues along the offensive line but landed a future reinforcement through the NCAA transfer portal. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar has signed with the Tigers after spending the last year at Oklahoma.

Rated a four-star prospect out of Allen High School in Dallas, Ndoma-Ogar decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Because he only played four games in 2019 and this season doesn't count as a year of eligibility, Ndoma-Ogar will arrive at MU with four full seasons of eligibility, starting as soon as 2021. He held a long list of scholarship options as a high school senior and took official recruiting visits to Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee.