Former Sooners offensive lineman signs with Mizzou
Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri Tigers offensive line coach Marcus Johnson demonstrates a skill during a practice on the football practice fields in the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

Missouri has depth issues along the offensive line but landed a future reinforcement through the NCAA transfer portal. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar has signed with the Tigers after spending the last year at Oklahoma.

Ndoma-Ogar appeared in four games at OU in 2019 as a freshman, playing 46 snaps overall, all at left guard, per Pro Football Focus.

Rated a four-star prospect out of Allen High School in Dallas, Ndoma-Ogar decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Because he only played four games in 2019 and this season doesn't count as a year of eligibility, Ndoma-Ogar will arrive at MU with four full seasons of eligibility, starting as soon as 2021. He held a long list of scholarship options as a high school senior and took official recruiting visits to Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee.

