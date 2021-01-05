Former St. Louis prep star Mookie Cooper leaving Ohio State for Mizzou

Missouri is adding a familiar name from the NCAA transfer portal. Former Ohio State wide receiver Mookie Cooper, a 2020 four-star recruit from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, has committed to join the Tigers, Cooper announced on social media.

Cooper was rated the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in the 2020 recruiting class by Rivals.com when he signed with the Buckeyes and the nation's No. 58 player overall. Cooper enrolled early at Ohio State last January but did not see the field this season and entered the transfer portal last month.

Cooper (5-10, 190 pounds) last played as a high school junior in 2018 when he caught 29 passes for 869 yards and nine touchdowns and totaled 1,153 yards of total offense for 18 touchdowns while helping Trinity to the Class 3 state championship.

Cooper withdrew from Trinity in August 2019 after the school placed him on probation and later enrolled at Pattonville High but was not ruled eligible to play his senior season. Cooper first committed to Texas in high school then switched to Ohio State in July 2019.

The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer rule for college athletes this month, which would allow Cooper to be eligible this fall. Otherwise he would have to secure an NCAA waiver to play immediately for the Tigers. He would have four seasons of eligibility after not playing for the Buckeyes this season.

