Former star point guard Phil Pressey joins Mizzou coaching staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri basketball team loaded with newcomers is adding a familiar face to the bench. Former Tigers point guard Phil Pressey has retired from his professional playing career and will join Dennis Gates’ newly assembled staff as a graduate assistant coach, the team announced Friday.

“How do I feel about retiring and getting into coaching? I'm ecstatic. I cannot wait,” Pressey, 31, said in a video he posted Friday on social media. “I love the game of basketball. The game has given me so much and I think it's my turn to give back. There's a lot of kids that are going through this journey of basketball and I want to let them know that they can do it. All you have to do is put in the hard work, stay persistent and believe in yourself.”

“I am excited to open this door!” Gates tweeted Friday. “Transitioning from an outstanding playing career to the sidelines where he can share his knowledge w/ our student-athletes. Please join me in welcoming back @philpressey to our @MizzouHoops staff!”

From 2010-13, Pressey set Mizzou’s career records for assists (580) and steals (196) in just three years on campus. A first-team All-SEC selection in 2013, Pressey led the league with 7.1 assists per game, breaking his single-season MU record of 6.4 set the previous season. Pressey owns six of the 10 highest single-game assist totals in MU history, including the record 19 against UCLA in 2012. He shares MU’s all-time steals record with Anthony Peeler.

Mizzou won 76 games over Pressey’s three-year career, finished 14 games over .500 in conference play and made three straight NCAA Tournaments.

Pressey entered the 2013 NBA draft after his junior year, went undrafted but made the Boston Celtics roster as an rookie free agent. He played 148 NBA games over parts of three seasons with Boston, Philadelphia and Phoenix before heading overseas for the last five years, with stops in Spain, Turkey and Germany.

“Man, was he a treat to coach,” former Tigers coach Frank Haith told the Post-Dispatch in 2020. “It’s like Patrick Mahomes. When you’ve got a good quarterback a lot of things work well for you. He was a tremendous point guard. … I felt like Phil was the best playmaker in the country. I’ve coached a couple guys like that. They could dominate the game and not score a point. T.J. Ford could dominate the game and not score a point. Phil could dominate a game and not score a point. He had a couple games like that. My second year with Phil he had a game at South Carolina where he didn’t take a shot. And he dominated the game. We had like 12 dunks in the game.”

