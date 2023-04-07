Former North Carolina guard and St. Louis native Caleb Love has picked his next school — and it's not Missouri. The former five-star prospect and Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year at CBC was considering a transfer to his home-state school but announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday.

go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

Love, who chose UNC over Mizzou in October 2019 as a senior in high school, started all but five games over the last three seasons, averaged 14.6 points per game at UNC, scoring a career-high 16.7 points per game this past season. But it was a tumultuous year for Love and the Tar Heels, who became the first preseason No. 1-ranked team to miss the NCAA Tournament. His 3-point shooting percentage dropped from 36.0% last year to 29.9%. He also shot a career-low 76.5% from the free throw line. His assists fell to a career-low 2.8 per game, though he cut down on turnovers, committing a career-low 2.4 per game.

Still, Love entered the transfer market last week as one of the most accomplished players available. As a sophomore, he scorched UCLA for 30 points in the NCAA Sweet 16 then beat Duke with 28 points in the Final Four. He decided to return to UNC for a third season rather then enter the 2022 NBA draft.

He wasn't the only transfer target Mizzou missed on Friday. Former Texas Tech center Fardaws Aimaq committed to California, where he'll reunite with newly hired Cal coach Mark Madsen, his former head coach at Utah Valley State.

Mizzou has landed one verbal commitment from a transfer since the end of the season, adding Colorado State guard John Tonje late last month.

Love was Michigan's second transfer addition Friday with ties to Mizzou. Former Tigers forward Tray Jackson committed to the Wolverines after playing the last three seasons at Seton Hall. Jackson, a four-star prospect from Detroit, appeared in 26 games at Mizzou as a freshman during the 2019-20 season.