Former Tiger Jordan Harold chases NFL dream with unique approach

Q: What’s the level of competition like in that Mexican league?

A: It’s different. When I was in China we actually lost to Mexico and won the silver medal. Those guys definitely have talent. It’s not to the extent of the NFL, but they had some players that obviously stand out. Some of those guys were fast, some were really big. They definitely have some ballers down there, guys who could make some college teams or pro teams here if given a chance.

Q: You overcame so much at Mizzou to become a starter and a captain. Does that experience still inspire you to keep trying this path now?

A: Definitely. I’ve been living my testimony that you can do what you want as long as you put your mind to it. As long as you believe in yourself nothing else matters. As long as I follow that and live by that code, that personal mantra that’s taken me places, I can only imagine it’s going to continue.

Q: If you had to make a sales pitch to an NFL team on why they should sign you, what does that pitch sound like?

A: I’d be able to offer a leader, one. Someone who understands hard work, dedication, all those different things. When it comes to football, I’m not going to take it for granted. I’m someone who will push his teammates with that mindset because of things I’ve seen and things I’ve been through. I feel like a team has nothing to lose and everything to gain by giving me a shot. The real question from me is why not? That’s something I’ve been wondering for a while. Why not me?

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.