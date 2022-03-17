Four-star basketball recruit Aidan Shaw drops pledge to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Less than a week after Missouri fired basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, Aidan Shaw, the highest-rated player the Tigers had signed in four years, announced he wants to consider other options. The four-star forward from Overland Park, Kansas, has been released from his letter of intent to play for Mizzou and has re-opened his recruitment, he said Thursday on social media.

Shaw posted on Twitter: “Thank you Mizzou, the coaching staff, team, and fan base for all the love I have received throughout my recruitment process. Due to recent events and with with (SIC) the support of my family, I have requested and received my release from the University of Missouri in order to reopen my recruitment.”

Shaw told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that he is open to re-signing with Mizzou once the school hires Martin’s replacement.

"As long as the support is there with coach, team, and fans, I’m open," he told the Post-Dispatch. "I’m going to go where I’m wanted."

Shaw, a 6-8 forward from Blue Valley High, committed to the Tigers last September, picking Martin’s program over Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland and Oklahoma State. He’s rated the nation’s No. 58 player for the 2022 class and No. 14 small forward by Rivals.com, making him the highest-rated high school recruit to sign with Mizzou since Martin's first class that included the Porter brothers, Michael Jr. and Jontay, plus East St. Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon.

Shaw is one of two players the Tigers signed last fall, along with three-star East St. Louis guard Christian Jones, who has not returned messages about his plans since Mizzou fired Martin. A source said last week that other schools had contacted Shaw along with Mizzou players Kobe Brown and Trevon Brazile shortly after the school fired Martin. Other teams are prohibited from contacting current players about transferring unless they enter the NCAA transfer portal. Earlier this week, freshman point guard Anton Brookshire entered the portal.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.