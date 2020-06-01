Four-star cornerback commits to Mizzou

Missouri's 2021 football recruiting commitment list reached double digits with Monday's verbal pledge from cornerback Daylan Carnell, the second-highest ranked player to join MU's class. Carnell, rated a four-star prospect from Rivals.com, gives the Tigers 10 commitments.

The Indianapolis native from Ben Davis High School becomes MU's first four-star pledge from out of state since linebacker Chad Bailey (Missouri City, Texas) picked Mizzou in July 2017.

Carnell is rated the nation's No. 24 cornerback by Rivals.com and the state of Indiana's No. 5 player for the 2021 class. He chose the Tigers over finalists Purdue and West Virginia. He also held offers from Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others.

With Carnell's pledge, Mizzou's 2021 class ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference.

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX