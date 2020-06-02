You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four-star cornerback from Indianapolis commits to Mizzou
0 comments

Four-star cornerback from Indianapolis commits to Mizzou

Subscribe for $1 a month
Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players during warmups at the start of spring practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

Missouri's 2021 football recruiting commitment list reached double digits with Monday's verbal pledge from cornerback Daylan Carnell, the second-highest ranked player to join MU's class. Carnell, rated a four-star prospect from Rivals.com, gives the Tigers 10 commitments.

The Indianapolis native from Ben Davis High School becomes MU's first four-star pledge from out of state since linebacker Chad Bailey (Missouri City, Texas) picked Mizzou in July 2017. 

Carnell is rated the nation's No. 24 cornerback by Rivals.com and the state of Indiana's No. 5 player for the 2021 class. He chose the Tigers over finalists Purdue and West Virginia. He also held offers from Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others. 

With Carnell's pledge, Mizzou's 2021 class ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference. 

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX   

Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)

Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.

Davion Sistrunk, CB, Melbourne, FL         

Connor Tollison, OL, Jackson, MO (Jackson)

Mekhi Wingo, DT, St. Louis (De Smet)

 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports