Barry Odom has struck again in the St. Louis recruiting market.
Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle, one of the state’s top-rated players for 2020, is the latest in-state prospect to commit to Missouri. The four-star linebacker, who played four games at Hazelwood West last season before transferring back to Lutheran North, announced his verbal pledge Saturday night on social media while on his official visit to MU.
I heard these boys talk English ,but they ain’t talking my language #MIZZOU @Glocck40 @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/cM3VwFPrJz— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) June 9, 2019
Doyle, rated the state’s fourth-best 2020 recruit by Rivals.com, has collected loads of Power 5 scholarship offers, and since the end of his junior season has announced offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Texas, among others. Rivals rates Doyle the nation’s No. 19 outside linebacker prospect for 2020 and No. 232 player overall, making him the highest ranked player committed to Mizzou. He’s the team’s seventh commitment and fifth from the St. Louis area.
The Tigers have also landed commitments from four St. Louis area players: Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook, Francis Howell offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer, Kirkwood receiver Jay Maclin and Mehlville offensive lineman Mitchell Walters.