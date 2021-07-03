Four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods becomes latest to pick Drinkwitz's Tigers

Celebrating Independence Day weekend on a boat did not stop Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz from continuing his recruiting surge.

One day after Drinkwitz landed a commitment for his 2022 recruiting class from the No. 1 running back prospect in the state of Texas, he kept the football fireworks coming with the commitment of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, who is considered by scouting services to be a top-10 lineman in his class, in addition to the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nebraska.

"So?!? Recruiting never stops," Drinkwitz tweeted to a fan who aked how the football coach landed a commitment from Woods around the same time Drinkwitz was posting photos of him enjoying a lake weekend on a pontoon.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Woods plays for Central High in Omaha. He claimed scholarship offers from Arizona State, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, home-state Nebraska and other Power 5 programs. He announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter. Verbal commitments are not official until a player signs scholarship documents.

Woods is now the 11th verbal commitment in Drinkwitz's 2022 class, which recruiting service Rivals ranks 13th in the nation.