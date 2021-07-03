 Skip to main content
Four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods becomes latest to pick Drinkwitz's Tigers
Mizzou Caravan makes stop in St. Louis

Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, right, talks with longtime season football ticket holder Bill Kral, of Lake St. Louis, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, during a Mizzou Caravan stop in St. Louis. University of Missouri alumni and Tiger fans got to meet, mingle and listen to a Q&A presentation at the Norman K. Probstein golf course club house at Forest Park. He was joined by Mizzou men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton, and Jim Sterk, the director of athletics. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Celebrating Independence Day weekend on a boat did not stop Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz from continuing his recruiting surge.

One day after Drinkwitz landed a commitment for his 2022 recruiting class from the No. 1 running back prospect in the state of Texas, he kept the football fireworks coming with the commitment of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, who is considered by scouting services to be a top-10 lineman in his class, in addition to the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nebraska.

"So?!? Recruiting never stops," Drinkwitz tweeted to a fan who aked how the football coach landed a commitment from Woods around the same time Drinkwitz was posting photos of him enjoying a lake weekend on a pontoon.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Woods plays for Central High in Omaha. He claimed scholarship offers from Arizona State, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, home-state Nebraska and other Power 5 programs. He announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter. Verbal commitments are not official until a player signs scholarship documents.

Woods is now the 11th verbal commitment in Drinkwitz's 2022 class, which recruiting service Rivals ranks 13th in the nation.

Four-star Texas running back Tavorus Jones pledged to play for the Tigers on Friday.

In this episode of Eye On The Tigers, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter introduce you to two transfers — one in basketball and one in football — who could become big men on campus this season in CoMo.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

