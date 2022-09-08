Four-star offensive lineman Logan Reichert picks Mizzou football over Oregon

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri continued to recapture some in-state recruiting momentum with another pivotal verbal commitment Thursday, landing four-star Raytown offensive lineman Logan Reichert, who announced his pledge at Raytown High.

Reichert, who chose the Tigers over Oregon and a long list of Power Five options, gives Mizzou 11 verbal commitments for the 2023 class and six from in-state high schools.

Shortly after making his announcement, Reichert told PowerMizzou.com that he actually committed to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff during his official recruiting visit in June but kept his decision quiet until Thursday, his 18th birthday.

He’s the fourth Rivals four-star in Mizzou’s class — and fourth on offense — along with Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet, Lee’s Summit receiver Joshua Manning and quarterback Gabarri Johnson from Tacoma, Washington.

The 6-foot-7 Reichert is rated the state’s No. 5 prospect for 2023 by Rivals and No. 7 offensive tackle in the country. He’s Mizzou’s first four-star offensive line commitment since 2015.

2023 Mizzou commitments

Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS)

Nicholas Deloach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia (Cahokia HS)

Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS)

Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas

Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS)

Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina (Gaffney HS)

Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit HS)

Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida (American Heritage HS)

Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell)

Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown (Raytown HS)

Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis (St. Mary’s)