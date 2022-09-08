 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Four-star offensive lineman Logan Reichert picks Mizzou football over Oregon

  • 0
Mizzou hosts Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz appears to have a problem with his headset as he yells on the sideline during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri continued to recapture some in-state recruiting momentum with another pivotal verbal commitment Thursday, landing four-star Raytown offensive lineman Logan Reichert, who announced his pledge at Raytown High.

Reichert, who chose the Tigers over Oregon and a long list of Power Five options, gives Mizzou 11 verbal commitments for the 2023 class and six from in-state high schools.

Shortly after making his announcement, Reichert told PowerMizzou.com that he actually committed to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff during his official recruiting visit in June but kept his decision quiet until Thursday, his 18th birthday.

He’s the fourth Rivals four-star in Mizzou’s class — and fourth on offense — along with Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet, Lee’s Summit receiver Joshua Manning and quarterback Gabarri Johnson from Tacoma, Washington.

People are also reading…

The 6-foot-7 Reichert is rated the state’s No. 5 prospect for 2023 by Rivals and No. 7 offensive tackle in the country. He’s Mizzou’s first four-star offensive line commitment since 2015.

2023 Mizzou commitments

Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS)

Nicholas Deloach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia (Cahokia HS)

Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS)

Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas

Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS)

Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina (Gaffney HS)

Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit HS)

Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida (American Heritage HS)

Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell)

Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown (Raytown HS)

Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis (St. Mary’s)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Recalling Waino and Yadi’s first start together for the Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News