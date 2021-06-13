Four-star recruit Marcus Scott flips pledge from LSU to Mizzou

The Missouri secondary added another touted prospect on Sunday, this one a 2022 recruit previously committed elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference. Cornerback Marcus Scott II, a four-star prospect by Rivals.cm, flipped his pledge from Louisiana State to Missouri while on his official visit in Columbia, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Scott, from Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston, is rated the nation’s No. 32 cornerback by Rivals and No. 36 by the 247Sports.com’s national composite.

He’s the ninth commitment for Mizzou’s 2022 class and the fourth Rivals four-star prospect, along with SLUH safety Isaac Thompson, St. Charles High defensive lineman Marquis Gracial and Suwanee, Georgia quarterback Sam Horn.

On Friday, the Tigers added immediate help for the secondary with Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans. Another instant impact transfer could be on the way, too. Cornerback Allie Green IV, Evans’ teammate at Tulsa, plans to announce his verbal commitment Sunday evening. He also holds offers from Arkansas and Texas Tech.

