Missouri hasn't won a football game since November, but Barry Odom's staff hasn't stopped recruiting. For the second time since Saturday's deflating loss to Wyoming to open the season, Missouri picked up a verbal commitment for 2020, this time landing a pledge from a four-star wide receiver, Javian Hester from Tulsa, Okla. Hester announced his pledge on social media.
Hester, the nation's 40th-ranked receiver and No. 3 prospect from Oklahoma by 247Sports.com, had been considering Texas, Baylor, Nebraska and Michigan, among others from the Power 5 conferences. As late as July, Texas had been considered the front-runner for the 6-4 wideout.
Earlier in the week, MU landed a commitment from Columbia Rock Bridge offensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding. Hester is the second receiver to join MU's class, along with Kirkwood High's Jay Maclin, the younger cousin of former Mizzou All-American Jeremy Maclin. The Tigers have 14 commitments for 2020. MU's class ranks No. 39 by 247Sports.com and No. 36 by Rivals.com.