Four-star wideout Joshua Manning picks Mizzou

Missouri has landed Manning!

No, not that Manning family. Joshua Manning, a four-star wide receiver from Lee’s Summit, gave Mizzou a verbal commitment Thursday night, picking Eli Drinkwitz’s team over Kansas State, Iowa State and Nebraska during a ceremony at Lee’s Summit High School. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout is rated as high as the state’s No. 6 player by On3.com.

As a junior last fall, Manning caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.

Manning, who took an official visit to Mizzou last month, gives the Tigers eight commitments for the 2023 class and two wide receivers.

Here’s how Mizzou’s 2023 class looks with Manning’s addition, along with their Rivals.com ratings:

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS), two stars

• Nicholas Deloach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia (Cahokia HS), three stars

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS), four stars

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas, three stars

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS), three stars

• Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit HS), four stars

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell), four stars

• Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis (St. Mary’s), three stars