 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four-star wideout Joshua Manning picks Mizzou

  • 0
SEC Media Days Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Missouri has landed Manning!

No, not that Manning family. Joshua Manning, a four-star wide receiver from Lee’s Summit, gave Mizzou a verbal commitment Thursday night, picking Eli Drinkwitz’s team over Kansas State, Iowa State and Nebraska during a ceremony at Lee’s Summit High School. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout is rated as high as the state’s No. 6 player by On3.com.

As a junior last fall, Manning caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.

Manning, who took an official visit to Mizzou last month, gives the Tigers eight commitments for the 2023 class and two wide receivers.

Here’s how Mizzou’s 2023 class looks with Manning’s addition, along with their Rivals.com ratings:

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS), two stars

People are also reading…

• Nicholas Deloach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia (Cahokia HS), three stars

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS), four stars

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas, three stars

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS), three stars

• Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit HS), four stars

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell), four stars

• Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis (St. Mary’s), three stars

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What will 2023 look like for Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News