COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou football's critical recruiting weekend last month has started to pay off with some much-needed verbal commitments. The Tigers landed two pledges Friday from Francis Howell's Jude James and Jackson Hancock of Canton, Georgia. Both were among the large contingent of official visitors on campus last week as part of Mizzou's Gold Rush recruiting weekend.

James, an All-Metro defensive back for Francis Howell last fall, had 119 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions as a defensive back while catching 27 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns at receiver. Mizzou's staff has recruited him as an athlete and could decide to play him on either side of the ball. Listed last season at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, James is widely rated a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 23 prospect in Missouri for 2024 by 247Sports.com. MU became the first Power Five program to offer him a scholarship last month.

Hancock, a three-star safety from Sequoyah High School in Georgia, is another unheralded prospect whose only Power Five offer comes from Mizzou. Last season, he had 49 tackles with four forced fumbles while catching 18 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, plus 591 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground. He also returned two kickoffs for scores.

With a handful of Mizzou targets expected to announce verbal commitments in the coming week, Eli Drinkwitz's program had five known pledges as of Saturday morning. The staff had previously secured commitments from quarterback Aidan Glover (Collierville, Tennessee), tight end Whit Hafter (Joplin) and offensive lineman Ryan Jostes (Washington, Missouri).

As of Saturday morning, Mizzou still had the fewest commitments among SEC programs — Auburn has the next-fewest with eight — and MU's class ranked No. 93 nationally by Rivals.com. But Drinkwitz's staff clearly prioritized the Gold Rush weekend to make a final sales pitch on a handful of targets, many of whom will announce their school choices this coming week.

Three-star athlete Cam Dooley (Valley, Alabama) plans to announce his commitment Saturday, choosing among Mizzou, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Three targets all from St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, plan to announce their college choices in the coming days: defensive tackle Justin Bodford on Sunday, followed by linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez on Monday and receiver James Madison on Tuesday. Rodriguez and Madison are both four-star prospects. Madison is choosing between Mizzou and Florida State.

Also, defensive back Cameron Keys (Lynn Haven, Florida) will make his announcement Tuesday, while defensive end Cole McConathy II (Spanish Fort, Alabama) will pick a school Thursday.

The two highest-rated targets in the state of Missouri also were on campus for the Gold Rush weekend but aren't expected to rush into their decisions: five-star receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis U. High and five-star Lee's Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri.