From QB to safety to portal: Robinson becomes Mizzou's latest transfer

Robinson first came to Mizzou after the 2018 season from TCU and after sitting out the 2019 season earned the starting quarterback job for the 2020 season opener against Alabama. He started the next week at Tennessee, but he’d never throw another pass for the Tigers. First-year coach Eli Drinkwitz turned to Connor Bazelak midway through the Week 2 loss and started him the rest of the season. Robinson began playing special teams late in the year then joined the defense for the season finale loss at Texas Tech, playing the nickel position. Robinson became a regular in the secondary rotation this season, finishing with 31 tackles in eight games. He missed the final five games of the regular season with an injury but returned to start the Armed Forces Bowl against Army.