From remade staff to transfer surge, changes galore for Mizzou in Drinkwitz's third season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s football team already had undergone an offseason makeover as player and coaching turnover shook up Eli Drinkwitz’s program after the end of the 2021 season. On Wednesday, the second of two signing days for incoming recruits, the Tigers added only two more high school prospects, but change had already swept through Columbia with a wave of transfers, three staff additions and one major adjustment for the head coach as he approaches his third season.

And that has to do with quarterbacks. It always comes back to quarterbacks.

For the last two years Drinkwitz has served as his own offensive coordinator, play-caller and quarterbacks coach while overseeing the entire program. He’ll take one of those tasks off his plate in 2022, handing the QB coaching duties to assistant Bush Hamdan, formerly the team’s receivers coach.

That puts Hamdan in charge of the most compelling offseason competition. Former starter Connor Bazelak is an Indiana Hoosier, leaving Brady Cook and Tyler Macon as the in-house contenders. Four-star recruit Sam Horn joins the team this summer.

In a 45-minute Zoom news conference Wednesday, the most intriguing recruit Drinkwitz discussed was the one the Tigers didn’t sign: a transfer quarterback. Drinkwitz hasn’t ruled out that possibility.

“We'll always reserve the flexibility that we think is in the best interest to win,” he said. “I've had this discussion with our team so that there's no misunderstanding: Our goal is to win. As long as we all understand that and share that value we're gonna have an opportunity to be successful. It's not about protecting anybody's feelings. It's not about protecting anybody's roster spots. It's about what do we need to do in order to win the SEC East. That's what we all came to do.

“So if in our evaluation we feel like we need to take another quarterback to provide either depth or provide competition, then we reserve the right to do that. As of right now we didn't find one that fit. There wasn't somebody that was in the portal that we felt like was (the right fit) … or they didn't think we were. Either way it really doesn't matter. … But if we get to the point where I feel like there is one, we reserve the right whether it's at linebacker, quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, DB, anywhere. Our allegiance is to this university to win. And if we feel like somebody can help us do that, we're going to add them.”

The Tigers did make significant additions elsewhere.

Mizzou signed two high school players Wednesday, each of whom took official visits to MU this past weekend: offensive lineman Curtis Peagler from Demopolis, Alabama, and linebacker Carmycah Glass from Monroe, Louisiana. MU also added three transfers who had committed in the last week: linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (Florida), tight end Tyler Stephens (Buffalo) and defensive lineman Ian Mathews (Auburn). That gives MU 17 high school prospects and 10 transfers as roster additions. A revised NCAA policy allows teams to sign a maximum of 32 players in a recruiting cycle, giving MU room to add five more. Drinkwitz said MU doesn’t expect to sign more high school players in this class but could target additional transfers this spring.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mizzou's class ranked No. 13 and No. 16 by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, respectively, though those rankings don't take into account Division I transfers. Either ranking would rate as Mizzou's highest since the major outlets began rating classes in the early 2000s.

On defense, the Tigers added six transfers from Power 5 programs, four with starting experience who figure to push for major roles immediately: safety Joseph Charleston (Clemson), defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State) and both Hopper cousins, Ty’Ron, the linebacker from Florida, and defensive end Tyrone Hopper from North Carolina.

On offense, Mizzou answered immediate needs with a pair of teammates from Buffalo: Stephens and center Bence Polgar. Former Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Columbia native, should compete for immediate playing time, too.

Through the portal, the Tigers addressed short-team needs and long-term depth and didn’t take what Drinkwitz called a “one size fits all” approach. Defensive tackle Ian Matthews (Auburn) and cornerback Dreyden Norwood (Texas A&M), both freshmen this past season, arrive with four years of eligibility.

“Bringing in somebody like Tyler Stephens instead of signing another high school (tight end), we felt like we had enough youth and competition there with Gavin (McKay), Ryan (Hoerstkamp) and Max (Whisner), but we needed somebody with some playing experience,” Drinkwitz said. “So we really wanted to go with somebody more that could fill an immediate need.”

“Ian Matthews is a guy who's got great potential and has to continue to develop to have an opportunity to play, but we're not expecting him to come in immediately and just become a Day 1 starter,” he added. “Same thing with Dreyden Norwood.”

This is the first full recruiting cycle since the NCAA lifted the rule that transfers must sit a full year before they become eligible, resulting in a flood of transfers nationwide. Drinkwitz isn’t sure how the transfer craze will impact roster turnover going forward. Either way, his staff always will seek some roster balance.

“We didn't want to be too young and we don't want to be too old,” he said. “We don't want to have to continually repeat the cycle of signing a bunch of transfers.”

The Tigers didn’t add an experienced quarterback but there’s intrigue in the backfield at running back. Mizzou must replace SEC rushing leader Tyler Badie, perhaps with the committee approach that never unfolded last year when Badie hogged all the touches. Peat had more carries (117) in three years at Stanford than the combined carries for returning scholarship tailbacks Elijah Young (47), Michael Cox (18) and B.J. Harris (22). The Tigers also signed preferred walk-on running back Cody Schrader, last year’s Division II rushing leader at Truman State.

“Last year we weren't sure,” Drinkwitz said. “We knew Tyler was a great player, but we didn't know how good of a player he was or how elite of a player he was. I think it's the same thing here. We wanted to add enough ingredients into the mix and see. As they say, the cream will rise to the top. … We have a lot of guys. It’s going to allow us this spring to really create the competition that we need and allow guys to really show us what they have.”

Drinkwitz has made several staff changes, too. He shook up the defensive staff with the addition of safeties coach Blake Baker, a former coordinator at Louisiana Tech and Miami who spent last year coaching linebackers at Louisiana State. Drinkwitz said Baker will serve as “a No. 2 in that room” behind defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who will handle the cornerbacks.

Drinkwitz also has split the defensive line duties among two position coaches: Al Davis, who returns to coach the tackles; and newcomer Kevin Peoples, who will handle the defensive ends. Davis came to Drinkwitz after the season lobbying to hire Peoples, who was his position coach at Arkansas. Peoples spent the last two seasons at Indiana.

“We must make improvements on the defensive side of the ball,” Drinkwitz said. “We did improve in the second half of the season, but by no means are we satisfied with the performances on either side of the ball.”

Back to offense. Jacob Peeler, most recently Texas State’s coordinator, arrives to coach the receivers, freeing up Hamdan to work exclusively with quarterbacks. Hamdan played quarterback at Boise State, has coached the position at the University of Washington and served as Matt Ryan’s QB coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

As Mizzou’s passing game production regressed last year, Drinkwitz realized he needed one assistant devoted to the quarterback position so he could spend time addressing other areas in the program — an admission that underscores Drinkwitz’s relative inexperience when it comes to delegating, managing and building a program on his own. Drinkwitz, 11-12 in two seasons at MU, sat in on a defensive line meeting Tuesday, something he couldn't have done in past years with more on his plate.

“It was obvious by the way that we played at the end that the quarterback position was not being coached nearly well enough. And that's on me,” he said. “That was on me to fix as the head football coach. Everybody can identify problems. The question is how are you going to fix them?”

