Full-capacity Faurot still plan for Mizzou football this fall, but COVID remains tough opponent

Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk referenced two trends during a Thursday afternoon video chat with media members.
One was encouraging. The other, concerning. Sterk's worry is the former could be negatively impacted by the latter.
Excitement for Eli Drinkwitz's second season as the Tigers' head football coach has produced an uptick in new season ticket sales of 150 percent compared to 2019, Sterk shared.
"There is pent-up demand," he said.
And plenty of room. Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is expected to be fully open for 2021 after pandemic-caused restrictions in 2020. But the hope for big crowds this fall could still be impacted if a new round of restrictions arrive. An increase in COVID-19 cases in the state is being monitored by the university and the Southeastern Conference.
"It's a concern," Sterk said. "We are all going to be encouraging people to be vaccinated so we don't have that kind of situation. If we have to pivot, we know how to do that. But it would be terrible to have to do that again, if we did. We are full steam ahead. But it's really going to be a point of emphasis with the SEC, with each of our member schools. People still have a choice, but there are consequences to your choices."
Sterk said Mizzou student athletes are near a 50 percent vaccination rate, about 35 percent below the athletics department goal. Six programs have a vaccination rate of 60 percent or above. Mizzou expects the percentages to increase as student athletes return to campus. Student athletes who choose to not get vaccinated will continue to be tested regularly.
"I want everyone vaccinated," Sterk said. "I want everyone safe. That's where we are going to continue to push. The SEC, if you are not at that (85 percent) level, then you are subject to contact tracing. The unfortunate example was NC State (baseball), and what happened there, being pulled off the field, basically. We don't want that to happen with any of our sports."
Mizzou football finished 5-5 against all-SEC competition in Drinkwitz's first season, one that included a takedown of defending national champion LSU along with plenty of pandemic-caused audibles, including the cancelation of the Music City Bowl. Drinkwitz's recruiting success has added to his momentum and encouraged what Mizzou is projecting to be a record-high round of donations to the athletics department for the closing fiscal year. Drinkwitz this week sent a video message to Mizzou Alumni Association members stressing the importance of attending games.
"Faurot Field is our home, and for seven Saturdays this fall, we need it to be your home," Drinkwitz says in the video titled, 'It's Better When You're Here.'