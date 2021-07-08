Full-capacity Faurot still plan for Mizzou football this fall, but COVID remains tough opponent

Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk referenced two trends during a Thursday afternoon video chat with media members.

One was encouraging. The other, concerning. Sterk's worry is the former could be negatively impacted by the latter.

Excitement for Eli Drinkwitz's second season as the Tigers' head football coach has produced an uptick in new season ticket sales of 150 percent compared to 2019, Sterk shared.

"There is pent-up demand," he said.

And plenty of room. Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is expected to be fully open for 2021 after pandemic-caused restrictions in 2020. But the hope for big crowds this fall could still be impacted if a new round of restrictions arrive. An increase in COVID-19 cases in the state is being monitored by the university and the Southeastern Conference.

"It's a concern," Sterk said. "We are all going to be encouraging people to be vaccinated so we don't have that kind of situation. If we have to pivot, we know how to do that. But it would be terrible to have to do that again, if we did. We are full steam ahead. But it's really going to be a point of emphasis with the SEC, with each of our member schools. People still have a choice, but there are consequences to your choices."