Future looks bright for Mizzou football wide receivers, but there's production to replace

Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister, looking back at a career in which he rose from walk-on to team captain, is thankful for the good times, not least his sixth and final season that ended Friday in Tampa.

But … oh, boy … how those times could have been even better.

“The margins (of success) are so small,” Banister said. “I’m out of eligibility, so I can say this — we very easily could have been a nine-win team, a 10-win team. And that (stinks). It’s a tough pill to swallow, but the good thing you can take is that you were in those games and those margins can easily be flipped. … We’re (one) down away from (beating) Auburn. We’re a roughing-the-punter call away from Kentucky. Probably a snap away against Georgia. It’s stuff like that, and, no, we didn’t get it done. But you’re right there.”

Ever one of the most thoughtful Mizzou players to walk into any room, Banister recognized that the 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest, the 6-7 record, the bitter ending in a game he called his “victory lap” — all of it — are small fry compared to where the team wants to be, where he sees it going.

He used the postgame interview mostly to look forward to a Tigers future he won’t be part of. And if you ask him, it’s getting close for the young group of MU receivers he’s about to hand the keys to the house.

How close?

Of course, the captain among captains departed with one more lesson.

“It’s how those younger guys use this as fuel,” Banister said. “Don’t splinter. Come together as a team, because you’re in those games. (Coach Eli Drinkwitz) does everything for us, and deflects all the blame on himself and everything, but the opportunities are there for us as players. I think they’ll continue to take that next step and make those plays that are gonna (put) this program in a position where they want to be in the next years.”

There was a point in the first quarter against the Demon Deacons when Missouri had spread the ball out to five wide receivers. One of them was Banister. Another pass went to redshirt sophomore Mookie Cooper. The other three pass-catchers were newcomers, two just freshmen.

In the absence of Georgia-bound Dominic Lovett, and with soon-to-transfer veteran Tauskie Dove sidelined because of an injury early in the game, Missouri turned an eye to the future and leaned more heavily on its young guns. And for a while — as the Tigers have been apt at doing this year — they teased excellence but stuttered when crunch time came a-calling.

One of Luther Burden III’s first couple touches likely was his best. He hauled in a pass from quarterback Brady Cook at the sideline on MU’s second possession before proceeding to stutter-step and juke his way between Wake Forest defenders for a longer gain than your average receiver would manage.

But later, a bizarre muffed punt and a dropped pass marred the final salvo of his frenetic freshman year.

Demariyon “Peanut” Houston, a junior college transfer who began his career at Nebraska, had extended action for the first time this year and made the most of his night by grabbing MU’s lone touchdown pass of the game, which came at the end of a play that had no right to make it that far as Cook scrambled and Houston broke free of a suddenly pass-rushing corner.

After a five-reception, one-score first half, Houston touched the ball just one more time after the break.

Mekhi Miller, whom Banister has described as “mature beyond his years,” completed the trio of newcomers making up MU’s receiver corps, but had a relatively quiet night — two receptions for 20 yards.

There were flashes of the brilliance that has Drinkwitz so excited for his receivers-in-wait. But the final touches — the killer catches — weren’t there.

“Just because we didn’t finish the way that we wanted to,” Banister said, “doesn’t mean that these guys can’t take (lessons) and examples from this and move on.”

The Tigers won’t go wanting for experience next year when Theo Wease Jr. will join the team after transferring as a graduate student from Oklahoma. Cooper also looks set to return for a third season with the program. The Tigers signed three more high school receivers last week in Daniel Blood, Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning.

But they are losing an awful lot. In sum, 846 yards from Lovett, 457 from Banister and 240 from Dove.

Banister, who would be the most experienced player in almost every wide receiver room in the country, led the Tigers in receiving yards in their bowl game. That, by default of leading the group entering the week, means he finishes the year as Missouri’s top receiver still on the roster.

He caught Cook’s first completion of the night. He was the player the QB looked for, and found, on the first two plays of Missouri’s final drive. He targeted him deep, he targeted him on third down. The only surprise was that Banister — who has more than earned the moniker “third-and-Banister” — didn’t haul in a pass on third down in his final appearance.

How Banister will miss it. The rasp in his voice as he was asked to take a trip down memory lane, and the comforting hand of his head coach that reached out intermittently to pat his knee made that clear.

And with that — across the team, but nowhere more so than at wide receiver — Missouri’s future is handed off to a new wave of players.

And how they’ll miss Banister.

“When we get this thing back to where we want it to be,” Drinkwitz said at the postgame news conference, with Banister sitting on his right and defensive tackle Darius Robinson on his left. “We’re gonna look back at guys like this who were the foundation of turning it around.”