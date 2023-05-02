COLUMBIA, Mo. — There was one rule when the Butler brothers were playing basketball in the backyard.

Whatever happens, just don’t bring any brawls inside.

Jordan Butler, the 7-foot Missouri men’s basketball signee out of Greenville, South Carolina, is two years younger than his brother, John Butler Jr., who is now on a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. They starred on the same high school and AAU teams.

But they brought the game home — a basketball hoop in every room.

They’d set the outdoor hoop a little lower as kids to have dunk contests. They’d go at each other, challenge each other, rile each other up. There were often tears, Jordan said, stemming from the heat of battle.

But their mother, Celia Butler, a former South Carolina Gamecock, and father, John Butler Sr., the brothers’ high school coach at Christ Church Episcopal High School in Greenville, laid the foundation for a competitive household, so they let them at one another.

“As long as it was outside,” Jordan said. “Once it came inside, then they’d calm us down. But anything goes outside.”

The competition — and the frequent fracases — showed Jordan something. His brother is good, but he was keeping up.

John Butler Jr. was a one-and-done player at Florida State. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft but worked his way into Portland’s rotation last season. In high school, Jordan’s underclassmen years often meant playing second fiddle to his older sibling. But once the siblings were split up, it was time to step up.

“He was getting the ball most of the time, and I was just kind of getting the corner 3s and the offensive rebound points. So when he left, it was a big load from the field that I wasn’t used to,” Jordan said. “... I wouldn’t say it was a struggle, but it was tough to be more consistent every single night, I’ve gotta fill the stat sheet every single night.”

It’s no secret that Mizzou coach Dennis Gates has been seeking size in the transfer portal.

Jordan completes a trio of incoming four-star freshmen with guards Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce, who will be supplemented by transfer guards Tamar Bates (Indiana), Caleb Grill (Iowa State), John Tonje (Colorado State) and Curt Lewis (John A. Logan) along with transfer forward Jesus Carralero (Campbell). But the Tigers have also missed on what many see as a crucial void to fill this offseason.

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick went to Texas. Western Kentucky big man Jamarion Sharp is bound for Mississippi.

Gates rejected the idea that the Tigers would seek size for the sake of size. He said as much when referencing his inbound frontcourt freshman: “Jordan Butler has size for his position. He’s not going to stop us from shooting 3-pointers. I expect him to be prepared to shoot the ball from behind the arc.”

That’s a gentle reminder for the inbound center, who offered his own gentle reminder when asked about what his size would bring to Gates’ Tigers.

“My game is definitely beyond just a big body, you know. I’m very, very versatile,” he said. “If anything I’m a tall four who can play small-ball five. I like to be on the perimeter just as much as I like being short corner or elbow. … I put the ball on the floor, I come off the screen, I’ll set the screen, I pop, I do it all. I’m definitely more than just a big body.”

That’s part of what attracted the Mizzou staff. Assistant coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young recruited John Butler Jr. to play for the Seminoles, and after making the switch to Columbia, Young went after the younger brother after seeing just one game.

“I want to say the first game he saw me play was in Atlanta,” Butler said. “He saw me play and he immediately let me know before he left the gym, first thing he did, he asked my mom, ‘Would you be OK with your son going this amount of miles away?’ She gave him the green light and a couple days later he gave me the offer.”

Butler has the numbers to back up the trust.

“I don’t know if you noticed,” Jordan said, “but I had a school record for points. I had 50 points one game, I had two 40-balls.”

John Butler Jr. certainly knows all about that. After all three high-scoring games, each breaking his brother’s scoring record, Jordan wasn’t shy about getting on the phone.

“(I let him know) real quick,” Jordan said. “I had to let him know, ‘I broke your record.’ I broke his record three times. I had to let him know every time.”

John Butler Jr. pushed back on his brother’s chirps. His retort to his younger sibling: Put up those numbers in college, then we’ll talk.

But Jordan has fared just fine with his brother’s challenges before, from the backyard fights to the high school record books.

“It was really big for me, like, junior year, that was the struggle year. And then senior year, because I played, I was the guy for the A-team, so it really helped me coming into my senior year,” Jordan said. “... I averaged like 23 points a game, 10 rebounds, so it was a great year.”