Game day changes for fans coming to Mizzou football

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With tickets limited to Mizzou season ticket holders, MU students and visiting fans, attendance at Memorial Stadium for Saturday's season opener against No. 2 Alabama will top out at 11,700, MU officials confirmed Thursday.
Mizzou has sold all available tickets for Saturday's 6 p.m. game under its socially distanced redesigned seating plan, which puts the stadium's temporary capacity close to 19 percent of its normal capacity of 61,620. At one point MU projected 25-percent capacity for home games this year.
With a maximum of 11,700 expected for Saturday, that will mark the first time Mizzou announces an attendance less than 20,000 since the 1959 season, when 15,000 was the attendance for a Nov. 14 victory over Kansas State.
Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk is unsure if the adjusted capacity will fluctuate during the team's five-game home schedule. MU's next home game is Oct. 17 against Vanderbilt.
"It could with science if the CDC changes things as far as the distancing (or) if something unforeseen right now changes," he said. "So, right now we'll see. It could go up or down, I guess, if people don't take it seriously as far as how we conduct the game and how we're required to (enforce rules). ... Or good things (could happen) where there's new science, new breakthroughs over the course of until December when we're playing. So there could still be a lot of changes and pivots as we as we go through."
MU allocated seating for season ticket holders based on donor levels, while student seating has been limited to around 1,000 with seniors getting priority. SEC policy puts a cap on tickets for visiting fans at 500 per game. Alabama took its maximum allotment for Saturday's game, MU confirmed.
Season ticket holders were given the option to use their tickets for the 2020 season or apply their refund as a credit toward the 2021 season. At last check, Sterk said around 20 to 25 percent of season ticket holders deferred their credit to next season.
With fewer tickets available, Mizzou will see a significant drop-off in ticket revenue this year. In the 2019 fiscal year, which included the 2018 football season, football ticket revenue dropped more than 9 percent to $9.5 million. That accounted for nearly 9 percent of the entire athletics department's revenue for the year.
For months, Sterk has projected a 20-percent drop in athletics revenue this year for reasons related to the coronavirus.
"It's really an 80% reduction in the ticket revenue when you look at the capacity difference," Sterk said. "So that's something that we're going to have to work through. Ticket sales are one of the larger revenue sources for us, so it is important to have some (fans) and important to have our premium (seating), where a lot of those ticket sales and donations go to pay for the south end zone or the east side or the west side renovations that have been in debt services. That's really important. It's not just this year that's impacted. Those things were in our budget to pay for as well."
Sterk and associate AD Tony Wirkus discussed several other policy changes for the 2020 season:
• Parking lots around the stadium won't open until three hours prior to kickoff instead of the usual 8 a.m. opening time. With tailgating prohibited this year, fans won't be allowed to bring tents or grills to the parking lots. How will MU enforce people for gathering in groups outside the stadium?
"Someone said it's like the no smoking rule," Sterk said. "You give them one warning and say, 'Hey, put that away.' Obviously, people will talk and families will be together. We want it to be a safe environment. Where we can really dictate is no tents, no grills, those kinds of things where people then would gather. There'll be smaller groups and at any certain time that might happen but ... if we see something we will encourage them to to break up and move along."
Sterk said MU will offer some half-priced concession items to encourage fans to get inside the stadium and not congregate outside.
• With MU moving to only digital tickets this year, fans are encouraged to download their tickets through the MU app before arriving at the stadium. MU will have mobile help stations for fans having trouble with digital tickets at all four corners of the stadium.
• Fans are asked to enter and exit the stadium according to the specific zone listed on their ticket and use the restrooms and concession stands that correspond to their zone.
• Marching Mizzou and the spirit squads will not be allowed on the field this year, per SEC policy. Instead, the Golden Girls, cheerleaders and Truman the Tiger will be stationed in the Bunker Club behind the south end zone.
• The Rock M hill on the north side of the stadium will be reserved for assigned student seating. MU normally sells as many as 4,500 tickets on the hill, but that will be reduced to around 800 this year, Sterk said.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.