Gameday Blog: Fumbles costing Mizzou as LSU leads 41-38 to open fourth quarter

COLUMBIA, Mo. - On a day Missouri has struggled to hang onto the ball, Connor Bazelak's third touchdown pass evened the score against No. 17 Louisiana State late in the third quarter, putting the Tigers in position to pull off a major upset in just the third game of the Eli Drinkwitz era.
LSU's 51-yard field goal in the final seconds of the quarter put the defending national champions in front 41-38.
If not for turnovers, this game wouldn't be that close. MU headed into the fourth quarter with a season-high 453 yards. But the Tigers' fifth fumble of the day came on the worst real estate of Faurot Field as Larry Rountree III coughed up the ball just beyond his team's goal line on MU's second play of the third quarter, giving LSU the ball on the 5-yard line. It appeared Rountree's knee might touched the turf before the ball came loose, but the game wasn't stopped for a replay review.
Instead, LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price punched in a 1-yard go-ahead touchdown, good for a 31-24 lead. It didn't last.
Drinkwitz's Tigers struck right back and took advantage of some social distancing by the LSU defense, which allowed wideout Micah Wilson to slip through the secondary for a wide-open 41-yard touchdown catch.
Speaking of long touchdowns, then it was Myles Brennan's turn, this time connecting with Terrace Marshall Jr. for the third time in the end zone, a 75-yard catch and run down the seam for a 38-31 LSU lead.
Bazelak countered with another extended drive, this time connecting with running back Tyler Badie for a 21-yard game-tying touchdown pass.
HALFTIME UPDATE
The Harrison Mevis legend grows. After a Tauskie Dove fumble on third down spoiled another promising drive for Mizzou against No. 17 Louisiana State, Mevis, the team's freshman kicker, drilled a 52-yard game-tying field goal, keeping dreams alive for Mizzou at Memorial Stadium. The two Tiger teams headed into halftime tied 24-24.
Mizzou, missing eight players because of COVID-19 and injuries, including three of its top receivers and three defensive tackles, outgained LSU in yardage 283-167 for the half. Turnovers were MU's only undoing. LSU turned two Mizzou giveaways into 10 points.
Making his second career start, Connor Bazelak completed 15 of 19 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. With starting receivers Damon Hazelton Jr. and KeKe Chism both unavailable, replacements Tauskie Dove and D'ionte Smith both caught four passes for 66 and 32 yards. The Tigers slugged away with the running game, too, with Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie combining for 105 yards on 15 carries.
LSU all but abandoned the running game in the first half and instead leaned heavily on quarterback Myles Brennan, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. LSU running backs attempted just four rushing attempts and netted 0 yards.
SECOND QUARTER UPDATE
A second straight Mizzou turnover proved costly for Missouri, but the Tigers didn't wilt against the defending national champions. LSU sacked and stripped Connor Bazelak on third down early in the second quarter then converted the takeaway into a field goal and 24-21 lead.
But Mizzou came right back with its third 75-yard touchdown drive of the day, again showing off Eli Drinkwitz's innovative offense. A 14-yard shovel pass to tight end Niko Hea, after a series of dizzying pre-snap motions, got the ball into the red zone and a play later, wideout Jalen Knox took a handoff 16 yards to the end zone, cutting LSU's lead to 24-21.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz pulled out the tricks early against Louisiana State on Saturday.
For one, he opened the game with both quarterbacks on the field — with neither taking the snap. Connor Bazelak and Shawn Robinson instead watched a running back Larry Rountree III snag the direct snap and rumble for a 3-yard gain. Three plays later, Drinkwitz got creative again, this time with a flea flicker, a handoff to Rountree, a toss back to Bazelak than a bomb to wideout Tauskie Dove for a 58-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead before LSU could figure out what happened. It was Mizzou’s first lead in three games under Eli Drinkwitz.
The teams would trade touchdowns over the next hour as s LSU took a 21-14 lead in the first minute of the second quarter.
After trailing early, LSU responded with a 75-yard, 10-play scoring drive, converting a fourth-and-5 along the way. Terrace Marshall hauled in the tying touchdown, a 6-yard grab along the back of the end zone on a play initially ruled incomplete. Replay review showed he dragged his left foot inbounds.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan was just getting started. He continued to pick through the Mizzou defense on the next drive, finding Marshall again out of the slot and in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.
Mizzou’s offense didn’t blink. With a dash of motions and options, the Tigers kept LSU on its heels and evened the score on Tyler Badie’s 29-yard touchdown run.
MU managed a third-down stop on LSU's next series on Ennis Rakestraw Jr.'s breakup along the sideline, but just as one freshman giveth anotehr took away. MU freshman Kris Abrams-Draine muffed the ensuing punt, giving LSU the ball deep in MU territory. Brennan needed all of one snap to connect with tight end Arik Gilbert for a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown pass.
PREGAME UPDATE
Eli Drinkwitz confirmed on Thursday that Missouri will be without at least seven players for Saturday's game against No. 17 Louisiana State for COVID-19 reasons.
Mizzou has confirmed that it's actually six players, including starting receivers receivers Damon Hazelton Jr. and KeKe Chism, along with backup receiver Dominic Gicinto, defensive tackle Akial Byers, strong safety Stacy Brown and defensive back Tyler Jones.
Also, senior nose tackle Kobie Whiteside, the team's most experienced defensive lineman, will miss the game with a right leg injury. Backup D-tackle Darius Robinson is out with a right ankle injury suffered last week at Tennessee.
Hazelton and Chism, both graduate transfers, have started both MU's first two games. Hazelton is tied for the team lead with nine catches for 100 yards. Chism has played more snaps than any receiver on the team and has three catches for 40 yards. With both starters unavailable, slot receiver Jalen Knox could move back to outside receiver, the position he played his first two years at MU. Other outside receiver options include Tauskie Dove, Micah Wilson, D'ionte Smith, Javian Hester and Chance Luper. Gicinto has been a backup in the slot.
MU is woefully short at defensive tackle and could have to play some walk-ons. Senior starter Markell Utsey is the only D-tackle on the public depth chart available. Other candidates for playing time in the interior include Ben Key or defensive ends Chris Turner and Isaiah McGuire.
Also, redshirt freshman offensive guard Jack Buford (Lutheran North) has decided to opt back in after initially choosing to opt out this season. The backup right guard is in uniform.
