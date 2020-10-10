Gameday Blog: Fumbles costing Mizzou as LSU leads 41-38 to open fourth quarter

COLUMBIA, Mo. - On a day Missouri has struggled to hang onto the ball, Connor Bazelak's third touchdown pass evened the score against No. 17 Louisiana State late in the third quarter, putting the Tigers in position to pull off a major upset in just the third game of the Eli Drinkwitz era.

LSU's 51-yard field goal in the final seconds of the quarter put the defending national champions in front 41-38.

If not for turnovers, this game wouldn't be that close. MU headed into the fourth quarter with a season-high 453 yards. But the Tigers' fifth fumble of the day came on the worst real estate of Faurot Field as Larry Rountree III coughed up the ball just beyond his team's goal line on MU's second play of the third quarter, giving LSU the ball on the 5-yard line. It appeared Rountree's knee might touched the turf before the ball came loose, but the game wasn't stopped for a replay review.

Instead, LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price punched in a 1-yard go-ahead touchdown, good for a 31-24 lead. It didn't last.

Drinkwitz's Tigers struck right back and took advantage of some social distancing by the LSU defense, which allowed wideout Micah Wilson to slip through the secondary for a wide-open 41-yard touchdown catch.