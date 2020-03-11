Games will go on at SEC basketball tournament in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As the college basketball world adjusts its postseason schedule to the coronavirus, games scheduled for the Southeastern Conference men’s tournament will go on as planned at Bridgestone Arena. For now.

Tennessee, Alabama and Florida held practices at Bridgestone on Wednesday in anticipation of their games here Thursday, with Texas A&M, Missouri and South Carolina scheduled to take the floor this afternoon. The tournament’s first two games tip off tonight with Georgia playing Ole Miss at 6 p.m., followed by Vanderbilt against Arkansas. Missouri, the No. 10 seed, is scheduled to play No. 7 seed Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the SEC has not announced any policy or schedule changes in light of the coronavirus, other than closing the locker rooms for interview sessions, copious disinfectant and heaping amounts of hand sanitizer around the building. The league’s athletics directors are currently meeting in Nashville.

Elsewhere around the country, the Big West Conference and Mid-American Conference have decided to stage their conference tournaments without spectators. The Big West will play the women’s tournament starting Wednesday in Long Beach, Calif., followed by the men’s tournament Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. The MAC is holding its tournament in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse starting tonight, but only credentialed institutional personnel, athlete family members, media, TV and radio crews and official team party members will be allowed to attend the games.