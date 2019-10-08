With Cale Garrett scheduled for surgery this morning, Missouri has adjusted its depth chart at linebacker for Saturday's homecoming game against Ole Miss. Sophomore Cameron Wilkins has moved into Garrett's starting spot at middle linebacker. Garrett suffered a torn pectoral tendon in Saturday's 42-10 win over Troy, an injury that will likely end his season. The two-time SEC defensive player of the week was having an All-American-caliber season, leading the SEC in tackles per game and interceptions.
Wilkins, who played some as a true freshman last year on special teams and some snaps at fullback, was fourth on the team Saturday with 13 tackles, including two for losses, plus a fumble recovery. The 6-2, 245-pound sophomore came to Mizzou last year from Del Valle, Texas. Chad Bailey, a redshirt freshman, is the new No. 2 middle linebacker.
Nick Bolton, MU's starter at weakside lineabcker through the first five games, will stay at that position, with Jamal Brooks as his top backup.
The Tigers (4-1, 1-0 SEC) host Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1) at 6 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN2.
There are no changes to the quarterback depth: Kelly Bryant remains the starter with Taylor Powell as the only listed backup. Bryant, who sprained his left knee in Saturday's game, took part in all practice drills during the open portion of Tuesday's practice.
The Tigers also revealed a handful of changes along the offensive line. Here's how the two-deep depth looks at each position:
Left tackle: Yasir Durant, Bobby Lawrence
Left guard: Case Cook, Mike Ruth
Center: Trystan Colon-Castillo, Thalen Robinson
Right guard: Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Xavier Delgado
Right tackle: Larry Borom or Hyrin White
At wide receiver, freshman Maurice Massey (Kirkwood) is no longer listed on the depth. Dominic Gicinto moves from backup slot receiver to a backup at outside receiver, taking over Massey's spot behind starter Jonathan Nance. Barrett Banister is now the top backup to Johnathon Johnson in the slot.
Freshman safety Jalani Williams (Parkway North) is now listed on the depth chart as Tyree Gillespie's top backup, a move made after former backup Jordan Ulmer left the team last week.
With Richaud Floyd out nursing a hamstring injury, Johnson is listed as the top punt returner.