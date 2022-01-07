Gary Pinkel headed to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel has been inducted into multiple halls of fame since his record-breaking career ended. Now comes the biggie.

The Mizzou career wins leader will be part of the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 when the list is announced Monday, several sources confirmed.

Pinkel, 69, was on the ballot for the second time. He’ll be part of a 2022 class that includes former Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam and Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams among others, Action Network reported Friday. The induction ceremony will take place in December.

From 2001 to 2015, Pinkel was 118-73 at Mizzou with four appearances in conference championship games and 10 bowls. He’s also the career wins leader at the University of Toledo, where he was 73-37-3 from 1991-2000. When Pinkel became Mizzou's career wins leader with a victory in the 2014 Cotton Bowl, he joined Steve Spurrier as the only active coaches who were career wins leaders at two FBS schools. Spurrier holds the records at Florida and South Carolina.