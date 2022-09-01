 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Pinkel joins ESPNU broadcast, Mizzou scores 2 TDs in 35 seconds. Fans love it.

Mizzou Coach Gary Pinkel

October 23, 2010 -- Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel claps as he leaves the field after a game between Missouri and Oklahoma at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Chris Lee clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

Former Missouri football head coach Gary Pinkel dropped by the ESPNU broadcast booth at the start of the second quarter. 

When Pinkel arrived on the air at the start of the second quarter, Louisiana Tech led Mizzou 3-0. 

By the time Pinkel left the broadcast booth after about seven minutes on the air, Missouri led 14-3. 

Mizzou's Cody Schrader scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. On the second play of the ensuing LA Tech drive, Joseph Charleston got an interception and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. 

Mizzou football fans react to Gary Pinkel on ESPNU broadcast

Austin Huff labeled Mizzou's success "The Pinkel effect." 

Pinkel left the broadcast after the Charleston touchdown, so he was on the air for only 35 seconds of game time. 

After Pinkel left the ESPNU broadcast booth, play-by-play broadcaster Mike Monaco said, "Louisiana Tech fans are happy to see him go. Missouri fans wish he were still here." 

Pinkel was the Mizzou football head coach from 2001-15. 

Thursday's game is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.

Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.

This is the first meeting between these programs.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

