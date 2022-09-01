Gary Pinkel joins ESPNU broadcast, Mizzou scores 2 TDs in 35 seconds. Fans love it.

Former Missouri football head coach
Gary Pinkel dropped by the ESPNU broadcast booth at the start of the second quarter.
When Pinkel arrived on the air at the start of the second quarter, Louisiana Tech led Mizzou 3-0.
By the time Pinkel left the broadcast booth after about seven minutes on the air, Missouri led 14-3.
Mizzou's
Cody Schrader scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. On the second play of the ensuing LA Tech drive, Joseph Charleston got an interception and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Mizzou football fans react to Gary Pinkel on ESPNU broadcast
Austin Huff labeled Mizzou's success "The Pinkel effect."
Pinkel left the broadcast after the Charleston touchdown, so he was on the air for only 35 seconds of game time.
After Pinkel left the ESPNU broadcast booth, play-by-play broadcaster
Mike Monaco said, "Louisiana Tech fans are happy to see him go. Missouri fans wish he were still here."
Pinkel was the Mizzou football head coach from 2001-15.
Thursday's game is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.
Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.
This is the first meeting between these programs.
Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Photos: Mizzou football vs. LA Tech in season opener on Sept. 1, 2022
Missouri Tigers players take the field to open their season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri running back Cody Schrader reaches the end zone in the first quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden catches his first pass as a Tiger, running through Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defender Myles Brooks on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden catches his first pass as a Tiger, running through Louisiana Tech defender Myles Brooks on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook passes in the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston tip toes into the end zone after intercepting Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Downing, at left, on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook passes in the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz appears to have a problem with his headset as he yells on the sideline during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Beckett Flood, 11, of Columbia plays in an inflatable with a tiger head as he waits to see the Missouri Tigers play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri Tigers players stretch during pregame warmups before the Tigers play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Beckett Flood, 11, of Columbia leaves an inflatable wearing his tiger head as he waits to see the Missouri Tigers play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri Tigers Jack Stonehouse practices punting during pregame warmups before the Tigers play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz huddles with his players on the field during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Missouri Tigers student section gets fired up during a timeout in the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz works the sideline during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden catches his first pass as a Tiger, running through Louisiana Tech defender Myles Brooks on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Mizzou defensive back Joseph Charleston celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammate Daylan Carnell in the first half against Louisiana Tech on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Mizzou running back Cody Schrader celebrates his touchdown trailed by lineman Mitchell Walters in the first half against Louisiana Tech on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Russell McCampbell, of Columbia, Mo., has a hot dog alongside his tiger friends as he awaits kickoff between the Mizzou and Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. McCampbell and his wife have been season ticket holders for 41 years, but because his wife was unable to come to the game, he brought along the tigers that line their bedroom.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook keeps the ball for a gain in the first half against Louisiana Tech on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Mizzou fans in the student section cheer on the first plays of the game against Louisiana Tech on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. From left in the front row are Tegan Carrington, Angel Ullon, Wyatt Nun, Dominici Radecki and Trenton Berghaus. For more coverage, please see
Page B1.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Mizzou fans sample the Luther Burden Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets while tailgating before the season opener between the Missouri Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Burden, a freshman from St. Louis who graduated from East St. Louis High, is a starting wide receiver.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.