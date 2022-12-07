Gary Pinkel joins Mizzou coaching legends in College Football Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — With college football royalty scattered throughout the room, former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel received the highest honor in his profession Tuesday night, officially becoming a member of the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame at the annual NFF awards dinner. With more than 2,000 people in attendance at the Bellagio Resort & Casino, Pinkel wiped away tears when he and the members of 2022 induction class put on their Hall of Fame rings and were read the NFF creed by executive director Archie Manning.

Pinkel, the career wins leader for head football coaches at both University of Toledo and Missouri, became the fifth Mizzou head coach elected to the Hall of Fame, following Bill Roper, Don Faurot, Frank Broyles and Dan Devine. Roper and Broyles only served one year each as Mizzou's head coach and spent the bulk of their celebrated careers at Princeton and Arkansas, respectively.

Seven former MU players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, most recently defensive back Roger Wehrli, who was among the many past inductees at Tuesday’s dinner, along with coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops, Steve Spurrier and Bill Snyder and star players Ronnie Lott, Tommie Frazier,

All four of Mizzou’s living head coaches were on hand Tuesday: Bob Stull, Pinkel, Barry Odom and current Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, who attended with Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois and other members of MU’s administration. Coincidentally, earlier in the day, Odom was named the new head coach at University of Nevada Las Vegas. He had spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Pinkel had one of the larger contingents of supporters among the 18 players and three coaches inducted Tuesday. Pinkel’s wife Missy was joined by his three children, Erin, Geoff and Blake and their families, several longtime friends, seven former Mizzou and Toledo coaches, several former MU staffers, former MU AD Mike Alden and one of Pinkel’s best players from his 15 seasons in Columbia, All-American tight end Chase Coffman.

During the three-hour ceremony, each inductee was introduced by two-time Heisman Trophy winner and NFF board member Archie Griffin. “He is one of only three coaches in Division I history to be the winningest coach at two different institutions,” Griffin said. “From the University of Toledo and University of Missouri, coach Gary Pinkel.” The other two: Bear Bryant (Kentucky, Alabama) and Spurrier (Florida, South Carolina), though Mark Stoops eclipsed Bryant’s Kentucky win total this season. Pinkel’s tribute video featured memorable moments from both programs: Toledo’s 2000 upset of Penn State, Mizzou’s 2007 win over Kansas and MU’s Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma State that pushed Pinkel past Faurot as the program’s career wins leader. “The impact he’s made on the entire state is something that has elevated him to be an ambassador,” Alden said in a voiceover during the highlight clips, “not only in Columbia but the entire state of Missouri.”

In lieu of individual speeches from each inductee, one new Hall of Famer is tasked with speaking for the entire class. This year’s choice was former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, the youngest member of the 2022 class at just 33. Luck directed part of his 7-minute speech to the three coaches who were enshrined Tuesday, Pinkel, John Luckhardt and Billy Jack Murphy, who was honored posthumously.

“Coaches, you shape and craft so much of our experiences as football players at every level, every level, from the first moment you walk out there in Pop Warner,” Luck said. “You fill so many roles for so many people. Your impact is immeasurable.”