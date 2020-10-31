Gators take bite out of Tiger at The Swamp

The most damning drop came on Mizzou’s first play from scrimmage of the second quarter. The Tigers had just taken a 7-6 lead on Jarvis Ware’s interception return for a touchdown, and with a chance to add to that lead, Bazelak uncorked a perfect deep ball for Jalen Knox, who slipped behind the Florida secondary. But the pass bounced off his hands, spoiling what could have gone for a 73-yard touchdown. Instead, the Tigers punted — and never recovered.

Missing three starters, two along the offensive line, Mizzou managed a season-low 248 yards of offense and didn’t score its first offensive touchdown until 3:18 was left in a game that was all but over.

After Trask’s costly turnover, the Gators (3-1) took the lead for good when Toney turned a screen pass into an 18-yard touchdown. A series later, Mizzou gave the ball right back on a botched exchange between Bazelak and Tyler Badie on a handoff deep in MU territory.

Florida recovered on MU’s 30-yard line and needed only one play to capitalize, another Trask touchdown pass to Toney, good for a 20-7 lead.

From there, things got ugly. Trajan Jeffcoat’s late hit on Trask on an untimed down instigated a lengthy brawl between the two teams, leading to three ejections and a heated exchange between the teams’ head coaches.