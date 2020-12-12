Georgia pummels Mizzou 49-14 behind second-half surge

PREGAME UPDATE

It's the home finale at Memorial Stadium where Missouri (5-3) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia (6-2) is a pregame 14-point favorite.

Quick pregame weather update: It's cold, about 39 degrees just ahead of kickoff. The forecast says it won't get above 40 but only 5-percent chance of precipitation.

A few things at stake for Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers:

• A win clinches a winning record in regular-season play.

• A win boosts Drinkwitz's stock in the SEC coach of the year race.

• A win would be MU's second over a ranked team this year but at No. 12 Georgia would be the highest ranked team in the AP poll the Tigers have beaten since the Tigers beat No. 7 Georgia in 2013.

• Mizzou is safely in the mix for one of the SEC's Group of Six bowls, with its best-case scenario likely being the Outback or Gator. A win strengthens MU's case for the bowl it wants. (SEC teams in the mix for those six bowls have some say in which game they get this year among the Outback, Gator, Texas, Liberty, Music City and Armed Forces, which replace the Vegas Bowl in the SEC pool this year.)