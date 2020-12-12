Georgia pummels Mizzou 49-14 behind second-half surge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The gap between the upper class and the middle class of the SEC East Division was on display Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Georgia didn’t win the East this year, but the Bulldogs appeared to take out their frustrations on Missouri, handing the Tigers their most lopsided defeat of Eli Drinkwitz’s first season in charge, a 49-14 thumping.
Georgia (7-2) didn’t waste any time asserting itself in the third quarter and turned a close game into a runaway. A game that was tied 14-14 late in the second quarter got away from the Tigers in a hurry as the Bulldogs scored the game’s final 35 points.
Mizzou came into the weekend with the SEC’s No. 1 defense on third down, but UGA controlled those matchups Saturday, converting eight of 13 third downs, including three for touchdowns.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 5-4 heading into next week’s regular-season finale at Mississippi State. Out to prove it can punch with the heavyweights in the SEC, the Tigers managed just 200 yards of offense, while Georgia pummeled the Tigers for 615. The final margin marked MU’s largest in defeat since a 51-14 loss to Auburn on Sept. 23, 2017.
Drinkwitz’s debut season has produced some narrow victories over Louisiana State, Kentucky, South Carolina and, most recently, last week’s comeback win over Arkansas. But against the superpowers on the schedule, the Tigers continue to show they’re a long way from challenging the league’s elite. Alabama, Florida and now Georgia outscored Mizzou 128-50.
Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak had his worst outing of the season, completing just 17 of 28 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Running back Larry Rountree managed just 16 yards on 14 carries.
Any hope that Saturday’s chilly weather would work in Mizzou’s favor against their visitors from the South were quickly put to rest.
The Tigers evened the score with a game-changing play on special teams late in the second quarter. First, on third down deep in UGA territory, MU’s Tyree Gillespie leveled Daniels on a safety blitz, forcing an incomplete pass. Then came the big break.
Mizzou came after punter Jake Camarda and walk-on safety Mason Pack got the block and freshman linebacker Will Norris snagged the ball in the air, nearly tumbling into the end zone. Instead, he was downed at the 1. Rountree punched in the game-tying touchdown on the next series.
With just 1:20 left on the clock, Daniels went to work on Mizzou’s defense. Just when the Tigers thought they might take a tie score into halftime, Daniels completed five of six passes on the way to the end zone, including four straight for first downs, and connected with George Pickens on a 36-yard score to push the Bulldogs back in front. The drive covered 75 yards in just 43 seconds.
Touchdown drives of 75, 80 and 71 yards extended UGA’s lead to 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter, all part of a 28-0 avalanche that started late in the second quarter.
Georgia’s mastery of third downs continued in the third quarter as the Bulldogs scored two more TDs on third down, a 31-yard pass to Pickens on a slant against single coverage, then a 43-yard rumble to the end zone by Zamir White. UGA added another score on Cook’s 9-yard run.
Mizzou punted on all three of its third-quarter possessions and managed just one first down in the quarter. Georgia outgained Mizzou in yardage 522-169 through three quarters.
It's the home finale at Memorial Stadium where Missouri (5-3) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia (6-2) is a pregame 14-point favorite.
Quick pregame weather update: It's cold, about 39 degrees just ahead of kickoff. The forecast says it won't get above 40 but only 5-percent chance of precipitation.
A few things at stake for Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers:
• A win clinches a winning record in regular-season play.
• A win boosts Drinkwitz's stock in the SEC coach of the year race.
• A win would be MU's second over a ranked team this year but at No. 12 Georgia would be the highest ranked team in the AP poll the Tigers have beaten since the Tigers beat No. 7 Georgia in 2013.
• Mizzou is safely in the mix for one of the SEC's Group of Six bowls, with its best-case scenario likely being the Outback or Gator. A win strengthens MU's case for the bowl it wants. (SEC teams in the mix for those six bowls have some say in which game they get this year among the Outback, Gator, Texas, Liberty, Music City and Armed Forces, which replace the Vegas Bowl in the SEC pool this year.)
Two roster updates for the Tigers: senior nose tackle Kobie Whiteside is unavailable. He came out of last week's game with an apparent leg/knee injury, possibly aggravating the injury that sidelined him for a long stretch earlier in the season. Also, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson is available for the first time in several weeks.
