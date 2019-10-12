Thanks to a late goal-line stand, Missouri took a 12-7 lead into halftime against Ole Miss on Saturday. After a curiously timed quarterback change, the Rebels drove all the way to the 1-yard line in the final seconds of the first half. The Rebels called one last timeout to set up the final play, going with a run to Snoop Conner out of the shotgun — and right into the teeth of the Mizzou defense. Defensive end Tre Williams, safety Tyree Gillespie and linebacker Cameron Wilkins corralled Conner short of the goal line, sending the Tigers into the break with the lead.
Mizzou outgained the Rebels in total yardage 211-200 but in a plodding, methodical first half, the Tigers managed only four extended possessions. Kelly Bryant connected with running back Tyler Badie for MU’s only touchdown, a 17-yard pass. A week after suffering a sprained left knee on a late hit that looked more ominous, Bryant connected on 13 of 19 passes for 142 yards in the half.
The injury that first proved costly for Missouri was Richaud Floyd. With the senior punt return specialist sidelined with a hamstring injury, MU went back to Johnathon Johnson in that role, and just like most of last season, bad things happened when he lined up deep for a punt. Missouri’s defense held its ground on the game’s first series, but Johnson botched the Rebels’ punt, giving Ole Miss the ball right back in Mizzou territory. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee connected with running back Scottie Phillips on a 22-yard touchdown for the game’s first score and a 7-0 lead. Plumlee had started the Rebels' previous two games but struggled to extend drives Saturday, completing just 6 of 14 passes. Ole Miss went back to Corral on the final series of the half, his first action since starting against California three weeks ago.
The Tigers sputtered in the red zone on their first drive and settled for Tucker McCann’s 31-yard field goal to cut into Ole Miss’ lead.
After having to punt, Mizzou got tricky on its next series inside the red zone. From the 17-yard line, the Tigers lined up in a four-wide formation with left tackle Yasir Durant in the right slot. The 6-7, 330-pound target did his best to sell a pass his direction, waving his arms wildly in the flat, but Bryant looked the other way with a toss to tailback Badie that went for a 17-yard go-ahead touchdown. Tucker McCann hit the upright, giving the Tigers a 9-7 lead. McCann added a 48-yard field goal to push the lead to 12-7 in the second quarter.