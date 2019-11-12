COLUMBIA, Mo. - In the latest chapter of Missouri’s weekly quarterback mystery, Kelly Bryant took all the first-team snaps during Tuesday’s indoors practice. That’s a good sign that he’ll return to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against No. 11 Florida.
Bryant, recovering from a strained hamstring, went through pregame warm-ups Saturday at Georgia but spent the rest of the game on the sideline watching Taylor Powell then Connor Bazelak run the offense in a 27-0 loss.
“It was good to have Kelly back,” offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said Tuesday. “Kelly took all the reps. So he's not quite 100 percent, but it was good to have him back in leading the offense.”
“Kelly's health was very positive,” Tigers coach Barry Odom said.
Asked directly if he expects Bryant to play against the Gators, Odom said, “I do. Yeah, I do. He's gotten clearance from our medical staff on being in position to go play and he looked good today running around, was able to execute and function the way that we need him to. (I) fully anticipate, unless there's a setback, him playing and playing well.”
The Tigers (5-4, 2-3) host the No. 11 Gators (8-2, 5-2) at 11 a.m. on CBS. Florida is favored by 6 1/2 points.
After Saturday’s game, Odom said Bryant wanted to play against Georgia but the team’s medical staff thought it was best to rest him another week.
“It feels good,” Bryant said Tuesday. “The last two weeks have been tough, just trying to, rehab, rehab, rehab. You just continue to trust the process, the rehab and trust what all trainers and coaches are telling me.”
“It was hard (not to play),” he added. “That's pretty much close to home. I had a lot of family members there. But I trusted the coaches and trainers, and they just felt it was best for me to hold out another week. I had to just be the best teammate I could be on the sideline and in between drives and help the guys on offense.”
Odom said Bryant was healthy enough to “run in a straight line” but the hamstring wasn’t ready for other demands of the job.
“The closer we got to game time, he would not have been able to function in in the way we needed the quarterback to in that game,” Odom said. “It was not an easy decision for him. The great thing is you're able to put it on the ability to communicate and work together with the sports medicine staff and the docs and I’ve got trust in that, that they're going to do the right thing for kids. And I know that for him, it was the best decision.”
“I thought maybe after Wednesday, I thought we might be getting a little bit closer,” he added. “But we told Taylor, as we do every week, ‘You got to be ready because you're a snap away from being the guy.’"
“It was hard on him frustrated, mad and angry and disappointed," Odom added. "He said he felt like he let the team down, all those things that go into what makes a competitor a competitor. He wanted to be out there to go battle with his guys.”
Bryant is listed as the starter on the team’s updated depth chart, ahead of Powell. But based on comments Tuesday from Odom and Dooley, Bazelak could be in the mix for playing time, too, should Bryant be unavailable at any point these final three games. Bazelak played the final two of MU’s 12 drives at Georgia, but he led the only series that reached the red zone. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 64 yards and converted his first three third downs with pass completions.
Bazelak has appeared in two games this season, which means he can play in two more and still preserve his year of eligibility.
“I learned some more about him,” Odom said. “I was impressed with and respect the way that he went in and competed in that situation. He stood there all night (on the sideline) and was cold and he went out and played and there wasn't really anything that fazed him. We wanted to be able to throw the ball, not just turn around and hand it off. He made some completions, he went through the progression on the reads he needed to and he stood in the pocket. That is good for us. It's good for our future.”
Should Bryant have a setback this week, Odom said Powell and Bazelak would likely both play against Florida.
“We'll have the discussion this afternoon in our staff meeting on how they both practiced today and then we'll keep moving forward with that,” Odom said.
"I think those are decisions that we make as a staff, but certainly we're not afraid to put him in the game and he's earned the right to play," Dooley said. "I don't think there's any question about that.”
JOHNSON LIMITED
Slot receiver Johnathon Johnson, who leads the team with 29 catches and ranks third with 294 receiving yards, missed the Georgia game while recovering from a sickness and a strained shoulder. He’s still limited and considered day to day, Odom said.
KNOX BACK ON TOP
There was one change of note on the new depth chart: There’s no longer an OR between outside receivers Kam Scott and Jalen Knox. Scott had started the last five games at one of the two outside receiver positions ahead of Knox, who began the season as the starter. (Knox actually started at Georgia but in the slot with Johnson unavailable. It was Knox’s first start since the Southeast Missouri game.)
Why is Scott back behind Knox even though Knox didn’t catch at pass in Athens? For one, Scott made two critical mistakes late in the first half at Georgia. He didn’t make much of an effort to grab a deep ball down the sideline on a free play when UGA was flagged for offisdes after the snap. Then, after a running play, he shoved two different defenders in front of the officials and drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct when his elbow connected with safety Richard LaCounte, who sold a flop to the turf.
As for the missed connection on the deep ball down the sideline, Powell fell on his own sword.
“Yeah, that's a tough break,” he said Tuesday. “I could have given Kam a better ball.”
WHERE’S LARRY?
After three straight quiet games, Larry Rountree sidestepped the media after Tuesday’s practice — he hasn’t talked to reporters since the Vanderbilt game — but his coaches are still bullish on the junior running back and team captain.
Through nine games Rountree’s rushing numbers are close to where he stood at this point last year, but he ended the season with a flourish, going for 550 yards against Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. During MU’s current three-game losing streak, he’s rushed for just 111 yards on 36 carries and sits ninth in the SEC with 668 yards. He had 666 yards through nine games last year.
“Like I say, quarterbacks are measured on moving the ball, scoring points and not derailing the game,” Dooley said. “How are runners measured? You make yards. You make yards. And so there's games when Larry's made yards and there's games when he hasn’t. Can we block better? Of course. We always can block better. But runners make yards and so just playing with that level of consistency is going to be important.”
“He's a great team guy,” Dooley added. “A great human being. A great competitor. Love him. Love Larry Rountree.”
Odom said Rountree had a sprained toe that limited him at Georgia, but said he practiced well on Tuesday.
“I was excited to see him back out with some bounce in his step,” Odom said.