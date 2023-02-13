Missouri had been slip-sliding toward the NCAA Tournament bubble, due to team successes elsewhere around the country and the continuing failure of Kentucky.

What seemed like a hallmark victory for the Tigers over the Wildcats earlier this season became tainted as losses mounted for John Calipari’s disjointed squad.

So the Tigers' 86-85 Quad 1 victory at No. 6 Tennessee Saturday, on DeAndre Gholston’s dramatic heave, was ultra-valuable.

Gholston’s two buzzer-beating bombs this season mark the difference between Missouri sitting comfortably in bracket projections and sitting closer to “Last Four In” territory.

Subtract this victory at Knoxville and the one over UCF -- featuring Gholston’s banked-in winner -- and the Tigers are having a really good season, but not a potentially special one.

Such are the thin margins in college basketball.

Missouri needed some extreme good fortune at Tennessee to get their chance to win that game. But the Tigers also did many things well while scoring 86 points against the nation’s stingiest defenses.

They overcame the free throw disparity the Volunteers earned by flopping to the court like strawmen in a windstorm to get foul calls.

They demonstrated veteran resolve by keeping their stuff together after blowing a 17-point lead. That seismic momentum shift would have finished off most road teams facing Top 10 competition, but the Tigers didn’t fold.

Illinois also banked a huge victory Saturday. The Illini overcame cold first-half shooting to rally past No. 24 Rutgers 69-60 at home for their fourth victory over a ranked team this season. They improved to 8-5 in Big Ten and maintained their mid-bracket standing in the projections.

Missouri State served fair warning to Missouri Valley Conference rivals by edging Belmont on home and then winning at Evansville. The Bears turned the page on a sluggish non-conference showing to climb into the upper half of this ultra-competitive league.

Life was not so great for SLU, which suffered another beating at Dayton while drifting down into the Atlantic 10 pack. The Billikens simply can't find another gear.

SIU Carbondale suffered a lopsided loss at Drake in the MVC and SEMO suffered a rough two-loss week in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Missouri (19-6): The Tigers avoided a really bad loss by dispatching Southeastern Conference doormat South Carolina 83-74 Tuesday at home. Kobe Brown answered the challenge from coach Dennis Gates with another powerful performance (19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals). Gates benched Isiaih Mosley again and went with an eight-player rotation. Sean East II (15 points), Nick Honor (14 points) and D’Moi Hodge (12 points, five steals) had solid outings against the Gamecocks. The Tigers used the same eight-man rotation for most of the game at Tennessee, then added 7-foot-2 Mabor Majak into the mix for some effective defensive shifts with Mohamed Diarra fouled out and Brown playing with four fouls. East had arguably his best game of the season with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He hit both of his 3-point attempts and he had four assists, two steals, one blocked shot and just one turnover against the tough Vols defense. The never-shy Gholston scored 18 points in 23 minutes and Brown (19 points, five rebounds) had another all-SEC-caliber game despite his foul trouble.

Illinois (17-7): After Minnesota called in sick for its Tuesday game against Illinois, the Illini had a week to get ready for Rutgers on Saturday. Coleman Hawkins (18 points, eight rebounds, four assists) started well and kept Illinois in the game until Terrence Shannon Jr. (15 points) got going offensively. Matthew Mayer never heated up from 3-point range (1-for-6), but Dain Dainja was effective on the low post (15 points, seven rebounds) and the Illini clamped down on the Scarlet Knights in the second half to earn another quality victory.

SLU (16-9): The Billikens overpowered Rhode Island 76-71 Tuesday with Gibson Jimerson scoring 24 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range. Yuri Collins had 15 points and eight assists, but also six turnovers. Terrence Hargrove Jr. (12 points, nine rebound) continued to make the most of his playing time and Sincere Parker had a strong game (10 points, five rebounds, two steals) off the bench. But then the Billikens fell flat at Dayton during their 70-56 loss Friday. Javonte Perkins scored 17 points, but both Francis Okoro and Jake Forrester were limited by foul trouble. That forced coach Travis Ford to give seldom-seen Mouhamadou Cisse six minutes of playing time in a hostile environment.

SIU Carbondale (19-8): The Salukis needed a great performance from Marcus Domask (24 points, five rebounds, six assists) to hold off MVC also-ran UIC 68-66 Wednesday. SIU Carbondale turned the ball over 21 times, with Lance Jones and Xavier Johnson each committing five. The Salukis’ offensive struggles carried over to their game at Drake Saturday as they staggered to a 45-22 halftime deficit. Domask missed 7-of-8 shots from the floor and turned the ball over four times. Jawaun Newton provided a bright spot in the 82-59 loss while scoring a season-high 13 points.

SIU Edwardsville (17-10): Damarco Minor scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Cougars bused across the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers to beat Lindenwood 63-58 Thursday. Shamar Wright fouled out after 20 minutes but SIU Edwardsville got enough from DeeJuan Pruitt (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Ray’Sean Taylor (11 points, five rebounds to pull out the victory. Then the Cougars fell flat during their 84-73 loss at home to Eastern Illinois. They hit just 5-of-26 shots from 3-point range. Scoring leaders Minor (19 points), Wright (17) and DeeJuan Pruitt (12) combined to shoot just 2-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Missouri State (14-12): Donovan Clay fed Jonathan Mogbo for the clinching dunk with 10 seconds left as the Bears edged perennial mid-major powerhouse Belmont 61-59 at home Wednesday. Clay (18 points, six rebounds, five assists), Kendle Moore (15 points) and Mogbo (eight points, 19 rebounds) all had strong performances. Missouri State improved to 10-6 in MVC play by winning 66-60 at Evansville behind big games from Alston Mason (18 points, six assists) and Clay (17 points).

SEMO (13-14): The Redhawks completed their two-game road swing by suffering an 85-65 beating at Tennessee State. Point guard Phillip Russell committed six turnovers and fouled out after scoring 14 points in 23 minutes. Center Nate Johnson and guards Dylan Branson and Aquan Smart also fouled out after 14 minutes in a game coach Brad Korn would like to forget. “We didn’t get any of the defensive effort required to win any basketball game, let alone a late February road game,” Korn told the semoball,com. “We went extremely cold offensively in the second half and we just had zero defensive intensity.” Then SEMO fell to Moorhead State 65-59 at home despite getting 20 points from Russell and 14 from Smart.

Lindenwood (9-18): Kevin Caldwell Jr. had 13 points, four assists in two steals in the loss to SIU Edwardsville. Jacob Tracey added 12 points with his best performance in conference play. Brandon Trimble poured on 21 points Saturday at home against Southern Indiana, but the Lions took a 74-64 tumble while falling to 4-10 in OVC play.