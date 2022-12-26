Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri, SIUE soar while SLU, Illinois tumble

For one week, anyway, the pecking order of the region’s major college basketball teams shifted.

Missouri stunned then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 Thursday at the Enterprise Center, banking a victory that put them into the NCAA Tournament discussion ahead of Southeastern Conference play.

The Tigers also intensified interest in the Tigers’ SEC opener against Kentucky Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri undid the damage suffered during its sad no-show at home against Kansas.

Conversely, that Braggin’ Rights upset left Illini Nation vexed about the state of its team.

Brad Underwood leaned on his team after its ugly 74-59 loss to Penn State. The Illini responded with 30 flat minutes against Alabama A&M and a disastrous performance against Missouri.

“This group doesn’t have my footprint yet,” Underwood told reporters after the Braggin’ Rights fiasco. “Toughness. Toughness. Toughness. If you ask anybody in this league or in the Big Ten about what I am, that’s toughness. How many times did we get our ball taken tonight? Just got our ball taken. And it’s toughness to be able to execute and it’s toughness and discipline to be able to guard.”

What about the lack of offensive execution?

“It doesn’t matter what we run,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t matter. You can run stack sets, you can run spread, you can run five-out, you can run whatever you wanna run. And until I get them to execute it, it leads to a lot of really, really bad shots which lead to a lot of offensive problems in transition. That multiplies because it puts pressure on your half-court defense. It is my job to get them to do that.”

In the week’s other surprise, SIU Edwardsville came across the river and shocked SLU 69-67 while validating its standing as a serious Ohio Valley Conference threat this season.

The late Cougars rally left the Billiken is a state of disrepair heading into Atlantic 10 play. SLU came into its non-conference schedule looking to build a strong case for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

But after scoring a huge victory over Memphis to cap a 3-0 start, the Billikens went 5-5 in their next 10 games while getting worse instead of better.

Elsewhere in the region, SIU Carbondale went across the river to Southeast Missouri State to pull out a 70-68 victory in another big rivalry game last Wednesday.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Missouri (11-1): Kobe Brown has been wildly inconsistent during Dennis Gates’ first season at the coaching helm. But Brown started hot and stayed hot during his 31-point performance against the Illini. He knocked down 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range, but more impressively he powered through defensive double teams to score on the low post and attacked the basket off the dribble and on off-ball cuts. If Brown can assert himself consistently in SEC play, the Tigers could be one of the league’s biggest surprises. Gates knows what he will get from seasoned guards D’Moi Hodge (20 points, four steals against Illinois) and De’Andre Gholston (15 points, three assists). Gholston’s aggressive play has rendered the whole Isiaih Mosley question moot. If Mosley never fits in, Gholston and Tre Gomillion are prepared to take those minutes. Forward Ronnie DeGray III has come on strong to fill a vital depth role up front. He has muffed interior passes and missed point-blank shots on offense, but he is a willing defender who can body up against bigger opponents at the defensive end.

Illinois (8-4): Underwood can rely on Terrence Shannon Jr. (22 points against Missouri) to score. He knows that fellow transfer Matthew Mayer (16 points) will knock down perimeter shots. Mayer hit 4-of-8 shots from 3-point range against Missouri while his teammates went 3-for-23 from beyond the arc. But what else does the coach know right now? Coleman Hawkins continues to struggle as a playmaking big man who plays facing the basket. He scored just four points and turned the ball over six times against the Tigers. Illinois has a trio of talented freshmen guards, but they struggled against the experienced Missouri backcourt – and now the Big Ten gauntlet awaits them during the New Year. Underwood keeps talking about how young much of his team is, but the Illini are 12 games into the season and they are overdue to get in sync.

SLU (8-5): Here’s the good news about the Billikens’ stunning loss to SIUE: Travis Ford’s head did not explode. But he seemed ready to detonate as the Cougars celebrated on the Chaifetz Arena court and ecstatic SIUE coach Brian Barone climbed into the stands for family hugs. The Billikens failed, again, to close out a should-have victory. Javonte Perkins had an encouraging game (23 points. 5-for-10 from 3-point range), but Javon Pickett fouled out after scoring just two points in 24 minutes and poor Gibson Jimerson suffered a nightmarish 1-for-11 shooting performance. Previous Ford teams were known for their half-court offensive efficiency, but this season’s version lacks chemistry. Can the Billikens successfully reset after the Christmas break.

SIU Edwardsville (9-4): The Cougars enjoyed their best start at the Division I level despite missing star forward DeeJuan Pruitt for four games and a lot of practice time. Pruitt took it to the Billikens for 21 points and nine rebounds. SIUE got typically strong games from Lamar Wright (13 points, 3-for-3 from 3-point range), Shamar Wright (12 rebounds), Ray’Sean Taylor (12 points) and Damarco Minor (11 points, seven rebounds). Now the Cougars head into OVC play with the realistic goal of bidding for the league tournament title and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that comes with it.

SIU Carbondale (9-4): As you would expect, Marcus Domask (24 points, six rebounds) and Lance Jones (14 points, six rebounds) led the way in the victory at Cape Girardeau. With back-up forward J.D. Muila healthy, Salukis coach Bryan Mullins can go 10 players deep with his rotation. SIU Carbondale appears to be in good shape heading into Missouri Valley Conference play, which continues Thursday at Murray State.

SEMO (5-8): Coach Brad Korn’s goal for his non-conference slate was to get ready for OVC action. He got Chris Harris (19 points against SIU Carbondale) and Phillip Russell (17 points, four assists) ready for league play, but the team’s seven-game losing streak left them with plenty of work to do. Due to injuries or illness, only three of the Redhawks have played in all 13 games this season.

Missouri State (5-7): The Bears got a week off when Thursday’s home game against Sam Houston State was cancelled. This week the Bears jump into MVC play with two tough games, at Northern Iowa Wednesday and at home to Drake Sunday. Drake is 10-3 with an upset of then-No. 15 Mississippi State highlighting its non-conference success.