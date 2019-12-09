Missouri started the season hoping to battle its way onto the NCAA Tournament bubble.
But as the losses mounted for the Tigers, their goal became more modest: prevent an utter catastrophe that could undermine coach Cuonzo Martin's program-building effort.
Their 64-54 victory at Temple was a small step in the right direction. That was an ugly yet important "W" after their disastrous 68-60 loss to lowly Charleston Southern at home.
Martin acknowledged that horrific defeat was one of the worst of his career. It certainly ranked among the very most inept performances in Missouri history. It left an indelible mark on his permanent record.
The Tigers were still an offensive mess at Temple. Javon Pickett delivered the only notable individual performance; he scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench.
Mark Smith hit a couple of big shots, including a late three-point dagger, and Xavier Pinson salvaged his day with two late buckets in the lane. But they and Dru Smith continue performing well below expectations, turning balls over and missing shots at alarming rates.
The Tigers played well defensively in Philadelphia, but the Owls played a clunker after starting the season 6-1.
“They didn’t really pressure us, we were just careless with the ball. I don’t know what it was, it was a team effort," Owls guard Quinton Rose told reporters afterward. "Maybe it was a lack of focus. We’ll figure it out, though."
The road victory gave the Tigers a desperately needed collective boost and kept them from falling deeper in our regional rankings. So they went back to work in a much better mood.
Here is how the area's Division I programs stack up:
1. SLU (8-1)
The Billikens shredded Tulane's zone defenses Sunday with torrid shooting during their 86-62 victory over Tulane in Phoenix. Demarious Jacobs (6 for 7 from three-point range, 18 points) and Gibson Jimerson (6 for 12 from beyond the arc, 23 points) kept splashing the Green Wave from the perimeter. Hasahn French (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Jordan Goodwin (12 points, 16 rebounds did their usual double-double thing while pounding the offensive glass. Next up for the Billikens is a tough assignment against Auburn Saturday down in Birmingham.
2. ILLINOIS (6-3)
The Illini nearly enjoyed a gigantic week. After feasting on a series of cupcake opponents, they nearly earned two quality victories that would have raised their national profile. Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points in 23 minutes as the Illini came up just short against Miami, 81-79. Then Illinois surged ahead of No. 3 Maryland by 15 points in the second half before suffering an agonizing 59-58 defeat. The Illini came this close to earning its first road victory over a Top 5 team since 1989, but a last-minute turnover by guard Andres Feliz doomed them.
3. MISSOURI (5-4)
There were two small positives in the epic Charleston Southern loss. Mitchell Smith knocked down a couple of three-point shots while scoring 10 points in 12 minutes. Seldom-seen senior Reed Nikko had four points and four offensive rebounds in five minutes. Smith's performance earned him a start at Temple but he missed six of his seven tries from three-point range against the Owls. Nikko played 12 minutes against the Owls, his second-longest stint of the season.
4. MISSOURI STATE (5-5)
The sputtering Bears finally came together to beat Murray State 71-69 Tuesday and woeful Mississippi Valley State 86-62 Friday. In those two victories seniors Keandre Cook (35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists combined) and Tulio Da Silva (29 points, 15 rebounds combined) took charge as they did most of last season. But the disjointed Bears turned the ball over 31 times in those victories, so there is still work to do.
5. SIU CARBONDALE (4-6)
Forward Marcus Domask continued his excellent freshman campaign with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Salukis stepped on Norfolk State 76-59. Eric McGill (14 points, seven assists) fared well running the point in place of the injured Aaron Cook. Domask scored 17 points Saturday as the Salukis took a good run at Southern Mississippi before falling 72-69 on the road. McGill (12 points, four assists, three steals) and Harwin Francois (14 points) also had strong games. The Salukis face Mizzou next. Fair warning: They are better than Charleston Southern.
6. SEMO (3-6)
Freshman guard DQ Nicholas went 14-for-14 from the free-throw line while scoring 21 points in a 73-64 loss at Abilene Christian Thursday. Postman Quatarrius Wilson and point guard Alex Caldwell both fouled out of that game for the Redhawks. Caldwell bounced back with 18 points at Drake Saturday, hitting six three-point shots in the 78-73 loss. With Wilson limited to 13 minutes against the Bulldogs before fouling out, Sage Tolbert stepped up with 17 points and six rebounds.
7. SIU EDWARDSVILLE (2-7)
Missouri wasn't the only area team to suffer an egregious home loss this week. Chicago State had lost 53 consecutive road or neutral-site games before coming to Edwardsville to beat the Cougars 89-81 Wednesday night. The bright spot of that game for SIU the Cougars was former SLU and Tulsa wing player Zeke Moore, who broke out with 28 points and six rebounds.