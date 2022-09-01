Harrison Mevis: 3 things to know about the Mizzou football kicker

Famous Arkansas fan Bobby Bones tweeted after the game, “Man, that game hurt. In all ways. Just brutal.”
Six months later on June 13, 2021, Bones tweeted again about the Mevis kick. Bones said, "(Not so) fun fact. In the first episode of Breaking Bobby Bones tonight… right before the final scene, Missouri kicked a field goal and beat Arkansas in football. And I was sad and mad. Visibly. That they had to stop production and ask if I was ok. And what happened."
1 of 14
Missouri Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 52-yard field goal against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Missouri Tigers place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) watches as his field goal attempt misses in the fourth quarter and Florida Gators cornerback Avery Helm (24) celebrates during a game between the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Nov.20, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis (92) boots MU's first field goal of the game in the first quarter against the Florida Gators in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Nov.20, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Mizzou beats Central Michigan 34-24 to open the season
Robert Cohen
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis celebrates a 53-yard field goal with punter Grant McKinniss in the second quarter against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Mizzou beats Central Michigan 34-24 to open the season
Robert Cohen
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis celebrates a 44-yard field goal against Central Michigan in the second half on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, watches his field goal fly during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis kicks a 20-yard field goal as Grant McKinniss (19) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 20-10. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss (19) after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss (19) after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Harrison Mevis celebrates a field gold during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis watches his field goal fly during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss (19) after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of a game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Harrison Mevis: A look at the Mizzou football placekicker
Here is a look at Missouri Tigers football placekicker Harrison Mevis, whose hometown is Warsaw, Indiana.
1 of 14
Missouri Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 52-yard field goal against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida vs Missouri, SEC Football
David Carson
Missouri Tigers place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) watches as his field goal attempt misses in the fourth quarter and Florida Gators cornerback Avery Helm (24) celebrates during a game between the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Nov.20, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Missouri Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) lines up a kick against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Florida vs Missouri, SEC Football
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis (92) boots MU's first field goal of the game in the first quarter against the Florida Gators in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Nov.20, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Mizzou beats Central Michigan 34-24 to open the season
Robert Cohen
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis celebrates a 53-yard field goal with punter Grant McKinniss in the second quarter against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Mizzou beats Central Michigan 34-24 to open the season
Robert Cohen
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis celebrates a 44-yard field goal against Central Michigan in the second half on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Harrision Mevis Missouri kicker
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, watches his field goal fly during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis kicks a 20-yard field goal as Grant McKinniss (19) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 20-10. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss (19) after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss (19) after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Cent Michigan Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Harrison Mevis celebrates a field gold during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis watches his field goal fly during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis lines up a kick during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss (19) after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of a game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, kicks an extra point during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
This is a 2022 photo of Andrew Mevis of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. This image reflects the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster as of Tuesday, May 24, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)