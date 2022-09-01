Harrison Mevis: 3 things to know about the Mizzou football kicker

Harrison Mevis received high accolades after his sophomore season kicking for the Missouri football team.

Mevis received first-team All-American honors from The Athletic and Action Network. The Football Writers Association of America named Mevis a second-team All-American at the end of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Mevis made 23 of 25 field goals, including a 56-yard field goal. He also made 41 of 41 extra points.

Here’s some basic information about Harrison Mevis:

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

5 feet, 11 inches Weight: 254 pounds

254 pounds Age: 20 years old

20 years old Birthday: March 27, 2002

March 27, 2002 Hometown: Warsaw, Indiana

Warsaw, Indiana High school: Warsaw (Indiana) Community High School

Warsaw (Indiana) Community High School Parents: Tina and Tracy Mevis

Here are three more things to know about Mizzou football placekicker Harrison Mevis.

Harrison Mevis’ brother is Andrew Mevis

The older brother of Harrison Mevis is Andrew Mevis, who had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2022 training camp.

Andrew Mevis was a third-team All-American kicker with Iowa State in 2021. He made 20 of 23 field goals and 32 of 32 extra points during his only season with the Cyclones.

Andrew Mevis started his college career with Fordham, where he played from 2017-20. He was first-team all-conference in the Patriot League in 2019. He was a placekicker and punter at Fordham.

Campus Bar & Grill created Thiccer Kicker Burger for Harrison Mevis

Campus Bar & Grill in Columbia, Missouri, unveiled in November 2021 the Thiccer Kicker Burger that Harrison Mevis created.

The burger included 2 1/3 pound patties, four strips of bacon, two slices of Colby Jacke cheese, lettuce, and tomato topped with a thick-cut onion ring and special sauce.

The burger is not listed on Campus Bar & Grill’s online menu, but Mevis shared a photo of himself with the burger as recently as March 2022.

Harrison Mevis field goal beat Arkansas as time expired

Harrison Mevis kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to beat Arkansas on Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Missouri. Mizzou defeated Arkansas 50-48.

The game-winning 32-yard field goal was the fifth field goal of the game for Mevis. He also had field goals of 51 yards, 29 yards, 37 yards and 40 yards.

There were another five extra points that Mevis converted during the game.

Famous Arkansas fan Bobby Bones tweeted after the game, “Man, that game hurt. In all ways. Just brutal.”

Six months later on June 13, 2021, Bones tweeted again about the Mevis kick. Bones said, "(Not so) fun fact. In the first episode of Breaking Bobby Bones tonight… right before the final scene, Missouri kicked a field goal and beat Arkansas in football. And I was sad and mad. Visibly. That they had to stop production and ask if I was ok. And what happened."

Here is the link to the Harrison Mevis bio on the Mizzou football website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.