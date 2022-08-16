The University of Missouri started playing football in 1890. The first campaign was a winning one as the team went 2-1 under head coach A.L. McRae.

There had been more than 20 years of college football national champions by the time the sport started in Columbia, Missouri.

Princeton and Rutgers shared the first national title in 1869, according to the NCAA.

In 1905, University of Chicago became the first college football national champion from outside of the Eastern Time Zone.

Has Missouri football ever won a national championship?

According to the NCAA, the University of Missouri has never won a college football national championship.

There have been three seasons that Mizzou finished the season ranked in the top five in the country.

In 1960, Missouri went 10-1 and won the Big Eight Conference championship. The Tigers finished ranked No. 4 by UPI and No. 5 by The Associated Press for head coach Dan Devine.

In 2007, Gary Pinkel led Missouri to a Big 12 North Division title. The Tigers went 12-2 overall with a Cotton Bowl win against Arkansas. The AP ranked Missouri No. 4 in its final poll, and the USA Today coaches poll ranked Missouri No. 5.

In 2013, Gary Pinkel got Missouri to the SEC title game with a 12-2 season and East Division title. Mizzou beat Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl. The final AP poll and final USA Today coaches poll both ranked Missouri No. 5.

