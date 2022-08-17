Has Mizzou football ever been ranked number 1? Yes, a few times

The Associated Press college football poll debuted in 1939. Missouri football cracked into the poll during that first season.

Mizzou football was ranked in the final five polls of the 1939 season and reached the No. 6 ranking in the final poll, according to CollegePollArchive.com.

Entering the 2022 season, Missouri football has been included in the AP poll in at least one week during 41 of 86 seasons.

Only twice has Mizzou been ranked in every poll of the season. That occurred in 1969 and 2008, but in neither of those years did Mizzou climb to the top.

Has Mizzou football ever been ranked No. 1?

Twice, Missouri football has been ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press, according to CollegePollArchive.com.

Mizzou got to the top of the poll in 1960 and 2007.

In 1960 under head coach Dan Devine, Missouri reached the No. 1 ranking in the Week 9 poll released Nov. 14. Kansas beat Mizzou the following week 23-7.

In 2007 with Gary Pinkel as the Mizzou head coach, the Tigers got to No. 1 in the Week 13 poll on Nov. 25. It came after a 36-28 win against No. 2-ranked Kansas.

Missouri tumbled from the top spot in the AP poll after a 38-17 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 1, 2007.

The No. 4 ranking that Missouri captured at the end of the 2007 season is the program's highest end-of-season ranking by the AP.

