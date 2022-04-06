He's back: Four-star forward Aidan Shaw rejoins Mizzou recruiting class

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Aidan Shaw is back on board at Missouri.

Three weeks after opting out of his national letter of intent, the four-star forward has recommitted to Mizzou and will be part of new coach Dennis Gates’ first recruiting class, Shaw announced Wednesday on social media.

Shaw, the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Tigers in four years, asked Mizzou for his release less than a week after the school fired coach Cuonzo Martin so he could explore other options. Gates, hired on March 22, was able to reel Shaw back into the mix.

"I would like to thank all of the coaches who took time to express interest in me and recruit me over the last few weeks," Shaw posted on Twitter and Instagram. "My college decision was based on what school I felt will give me the best opportunity to reach my goals while at the same time making me a priority. A school with goals like winning championships and preparing players like me to be a pro. I am thankful for all of the new offers I received and truly didn't limit my decision on just my prior list. I was wide open because finding the ultimate fit for me as a student, an athlete, and a man was my goal. Basketball isn't who I am but what I do. With that being said, I will be recommitting to the University of Missouri. The fans love me and I love them. Coach Gates, I'm ready to work!!!"

Shaw, a 6-8 forward from Blue Valley High in Overland Park, Kansas, first committed to MU last September, picking Martin’s program over Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland and Oklahoma State. He’s rated the nation’s No. 58 player for the 2022 class and No. 14 small forward by Rivals.com, which makes him the highest-rated high school prospect to sign with Mizzou since Martin’s first class in 2018 that included the five-star Porter brothers, Michael Jr. and Jontay, plus four-star East St. Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon.

Just last week, Shaw won the national slam dunk contest in New Orleans, outscoring Kansas recruit Zuby Ejiofor in the final round of competition. As a senior this past season, Shaw earned first-team all-state honors in Kansas for averaging 21 points per game, along with 11 rebounds and 3.5 bocks.

Shaw is one of two players the Tigers signed last fall, along with three-star East St. Louis guard Christian Jones, who has not returned messages or announced any change of plans since Missouri replaced Martin with Gates.

The rest of Missouri’s roster remains in flux. In the last two weeks, Gates has secured commitments from two transfers: Garden City, Kansas, Community College center Mohamed Diarra and Wisconsin-Milwaukee guard DeAndre Gholston.

Meanwhile, five Mizzou players have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season, including promising freshman forward Trevon Brazile, who has already committed to Arkansas. Also in the portal: senior guard Javon Pickett, junior guard DaJuan Gordon, sophomore center Jordan Wilmore and freshman guard Anton Brookshire. Freshman guard Sean Durugordon left the team in January and plans to transfer. Gordon has received interest from SEC schools LSU and South Carolina, he told the Post-Dispatch this week, along with Iona, Loyola-Chicago Massachusetts and New Mexico State, among others.

