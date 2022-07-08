Highly rated OT chooses Oklahoma over Mizzou and others

Highly regarded offensive tackle Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit North High announced Friday that he would play for Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over Mizzou, among others.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder is rated the 14th-best offensive tackle in the country in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He had cut his list of choices to Oklahoma, Mizzou, LSU and Nebraska.
“I’m going to be playing the best brand of college football, so for me it was a no-brainer,” Green said after his announcement was streamed live.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Stu Durando
Stu Durando is the SLU beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
