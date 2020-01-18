Historic day at foul line not enough for Mizzou at Alabama

Mizzou came three free throws short from tying the NCAA single-game record of 34 successful attempts without a miss, shared by three teams: UC-Irvine (vs. Pacific in 1981), Samford (vs. Central Florida in 1990) and Oklahoma (vs. Iowa State in 2013).

Despite Saturday's historic touch from the line, the Tigers (9-8, 1-4 SEC) couldn’t capitalize on all those ventures inside the lane. When the whistle didn’t blow, the Tigers struggled to finish, missing 16 of 27 dunks and layups.

But unlike last Tuesday’s horrendous showing at Mississippi State, Mizzou kept this game competitive until late.

"We talked to them about answering the bell after a big win against Auburn," Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters after the game. "It's kind of human nature to possibly have a letdown, so I thought we needed to avoid that. I thought we came out of the gate a tad sluggish, but we picked it up there in the first half and got ourselves a lead."

"For them to make 31 straight free throws and we still won by 14," he added, "we had to be doing a lot of good things."

Just as the Tigers got within three points with 5:53 left, Xavier Pinson couldn’t finish a layup at the rim. Mizzou never got closer and missed 16 of its final 19 shots from the field.