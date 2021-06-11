History shows CFP 12-team proposal would benefit teams like Mizzou

What could have been for the Missouri Tigers.
On Thursday, a subgroup of the College Football Playoff management committee proposed a new 12-team model to determine the sport’s national champion, soon followed by a media conference call featuring college football’s top brass. (Surely the rush to publicize the proposal wasn’t meant to distract attention from the NCAA absolutely fumbling college sport’s name, image, likeness movement. Surely not, right?)
Anyway, the wheels are in motion to expand the playoff field to include a broader collection of teams outside of usual suspects Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. We’re stuck with the four-team model this year and probably next, but by 2023, the 12-team field could be in place.
Before we get to how this impacts Mizzou, here’s a quick glance at the proposal. From the committee's Thursday release: “The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.
“The four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked No. 5 would host No. 12; team No. 6 would meet team No. 11; team No. 7 would play team No. 10; and team No. 8 would meet No. 9.) Under the proposal, the quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games. The championship game would continue to be at a neutral site, as under the current format.”
This opens the door to Group of Five teams to crash what’s been exclusively a Power Five party since the four-team playoff was born in 2014. Using the 12-team model, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina would have been part of the mix last year.
“This proposal at its heart was created to provide more participation for more players and more schools,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “In a nutshell, that is the working group's message: More participation”
“Twelve obviously finds a halfway point between those conference champions that could have access, the six best, and then six of the most highly rated teams,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Now, there's going to be intersection between highly ranked teams and conference champions, but ultimately that is one of the opportunities that 12 presents. I think it's also important to note you're going to have teams that might be conference champions ranked outside the 12, and one of the potential conversation points going forward is that 12th ranked team not being a participant. That seemed really difficult to do at eight. Not that it's not going to be problematic at 12, and when you look at basketball, it's problematic at 69 on the men's side and 65 at the women's side.”
More particulars from the proposal:
• Four playoff games will be played on college campuses, at least according to this model. The teams seeded No. 5, 6, 7 and 8 would host first-round games during the two-week period after conference championship games.
• From there, the four quarterfinal games would be played at bowl sites on Jan. 1 or Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. The subgroup did not decide which bowls would be part of this model but recommended that “traditional bowls” host the quarterfinal games with priority going to the higher seeds. The semifinals and championship game dates will be determined, though the semis won’t likely be featured as a doubleheader.
• The 12-team bracket will strictly follow the CFP rankings and won’t be adjusted to avoid regular-season matchups or pair conference teams against each other. Also, the bracket stays intact throughout the playoff, which means no reseeding.
• Notre Dame, as a football independent, would not be eligible for the top four seeds, Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbick confirmed. The Nos. 1-4 seeds are exclusively for the top-ranked conference champions.
OK, now to Mizzou. If you retroactively apply this new 12-team model to past season results, the Tigers would have made the playoff bracket three times in the last 20 years: 2007, 2010 and 2013. Here’s how the brackets would have looked those seasons.
2007
This was Gary Pinkel’s first of four division championship teams. The Tigers were a victory away from playing for the BCS national championship game but fell out of the title mix with a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. Here’s how the postseason bracket would look under the proposed 12-team model.
First-round byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 LSU
No. 3 Virginia Tech
No. 4 Oklahoma
First-round games
No. 12 Florida at No. 5 Georgia (winner plays Oklahoma)
No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Missouri (winner plays Virginia Tech)
No. 10 Hawaii at No. 7 Southern California (winner plays LSU)
No. 9 West Virginia at No. 8 Kansas (winner plays Ohio State)
Chase Daniel, Jeremy Maclin and Sean Weatherspoon would host Dennis Erickson’s Sun Devils, the Pac-10 runner-up. With a win, Mizzou would face the ACC champion Hokies in a bowl game in the quarterfinals.
2010
Here’s where things get funky. The new model calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions to make the field. The top four seeds would be conference champions Auburn (SEC), Oregon (Pac-12), TCU (Mountain West) and Wisconsin (Big Ten). Oklahoma, ranked No. 7 in the final BCS standings, would make the field as the Big 12 champion. Boise State would make the field as co-champion of the Western Athletic Conference. Boise and Nevada tied for the WAC title, though Nevada won the head-to-head meeting, but Boise finished higher in the BCS standings at No. 10 with Nevada checking in at No. 15. That’s crucial for Mizzou’s chances. The Tigers finished No. 12 in the BCS standings and just slip into the playoff field ahead of No. 13 Virginia Tech, the ACC champion.
This is the Mizzou team that stunned BCS No. 1 Oklahoma but suffered back-to-back losses to Nebraska and Texas Tech.
First-round byes
No. 1 Auburn
No. 2 Oregon
No. 3 TCU
No. 4 Wisconsin
First-round games
No. 12 Missouri at No. 5 Stanford (winner plays Wisconsin)
No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Ohio State (winner plays TCU)
No. 10 Boise State at No. 7 Oklahoma (winner plays Oregon)
No. 9 Michigan State at No. 8 Arkansas (winner plays Auburn)
That's a great college QB showdown in Palo Alto: Blaine Gabbert’s Tigers face Andrew Luck’s Cardinal. The winner faces a Wisconsin team that featured J.J. Watt and Montee Ball.
2013
Mizzou stunned the SEC by winning the East Division in its second year in the conference, powered by a record-breaking offense featuring James Franklin (and Maty Mauk for a stretch), Henry Josey, L'Damian Washington and a loaded defensive front.
First-round byes
No. 1 Florida State
No. 2 Auburn
No. 3 Michigan State
No. 4 Stanford
First-round games
No. 12 UCF at No. 5 Alabama (winner plays No. 4 Stanford)
No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Baylor (winner plays No. 3 Michigan State)
No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Ohio State (winner plays No. 2 Auburn)
No. 9 South Carolina at No. 8 Missouri (winner plays No. 1 Florida State)
Pinkel’s SEC East champions get a rematch with Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks, who handed the Tigers their only regular-season loss with that furious comeback at Memorial Stadium that ended with a missed Mizzou field goal in overtime. The winner’s reward is a matchup with Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston and the eventual national champion Seminoles.
Mizzou's next-best teams of the past 20 years would have missed the 12-team model: The 2014 team finished No. 16 in the final CFP rankings, while the 2008 team finished No. 21 in the regular season's final BCS rankings.
Now, moving forward, the 12-game model is obviously good news for teams like Missouri. A deeper field gives more teams more chances and, especially, allows the elite power conferences (ahem, the SEC) more chances for multiple teams.
Going back to 2012, when the SEC expanded to its current 14-team memberships, here’s how many SEC teams would have made the playoff bracket based on the 12-team model. (Credit to The Athletic’s Max Olson, who seeded all the brackets from 2011-20 based on the proposed model.)
2012: (5), No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 LSU, No. 10 Texas A&M
2013: (4), No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 South Carolina
2014: (3), No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 9 Ole Miss
2015: (1), No. 2 Alabama
2016: (1), No. 1 Alabama
2017: (3), No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 7 Auburn
2018: (4), No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Georgia, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 LSU
2019: (3), No. 1 LSU, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 Florida
2020: (4), No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Georgia
That’s a lot of playoff appearances in a nine-year cycle: 28 appearances for 10 of the SEC’s 14 teams. Here’s how they stack up per team:
Alabama, 8
Georgia, 5
Florida, 4
LSU, 3
Auburn, Texas A&M, 2
Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, 1
Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, 0