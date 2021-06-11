History shows CFP 12-team proposal would benefit teams like Mizzou

“The four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked No. 5 would host No. 12; team No. 6 would meet team No. 11; team No. 7 would play team No. 10; and team No. 8 would meet No. 9.) Under the proposal, the quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games. The championship game would continue to be at a neutral site, as under the current format.”

This opens the door to Group of Five teams to crash what’s been exclusively a Power Five party since the four-team playoff was born in 2014. Using the 12-team model, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina would have been part of the mix last year.

“This proposal at its heart was created to provide more participation for more players and more schools,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “In a nutshell, that is the working group's message: More participation”