Presented By Schnucks
Hope on the horizon for Mizzou? Matter and BenFred discuss the possibility

In this week's episode Dave Matter and Frederickson take a look back at Mizzou's crushing overtime loss at Auburn and revisit some of the coaching decisions that decided the game down the stretch. The Tigers host No. 1 Georgia next but then face a more manageable October stretch that will tell us if Eli Drinkwitz's team is capable of salvaging a spiraling season. 

