Hope on the horizon for Mizzou? Matter and BenFred discuss the possibility

In this week's episode Dave Matter and Frederickson take a look back at Mizzou's crushing overtime loss at Auburn and revisit some of the coaching decisions that decided the game down the stretch. The Tigers host No. 1 Georgia next but then face a more manageable October stretch that will tell us if Eli Drinkwitz's team is capable of salvaging a spiraling season.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
